Breaking: Jasmine Crockett Security Officer Shot, Killed by SWAT Team

A man who was shot and killed by police in Dallas was part of Texas Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett’s security detail, multiple sources reported on Friday.

According to CBS News, the individual in question was “known publicly as Mike King,” although he’d been using various aliases to gain employment.

He was also running a business that placed law enforcement officers in off-duty jobs — and was a figure present near Crockett at numerous campaign stops during her failed bid to gain the party’s Senate nomination, as photographic evidence showed.

Jasmine Crockett’s security team included a man named Mike King, who was a wanted criminal. He used fake names and was k*lled by Dallas SWAT officers after pointing a gun at them. pic.twitter.com/Blxj6c565d — Rapid Now (@Rapid_Now) March 14, 2026

King was fatally shot Wednesday after a standoff with a SWAT team in Dallas outside of Children’s Medical Center.







According to DFW Scanner, a site that chronicles crime reports from police scanners in and around the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, the suspect “barricaded himself in a vehicle at 1934 Medical District Drive.”

“Officers used tear gas in an effort to get the suspect out of the vehicle. He exited the vehicle armed with a gun, and pointed it at officers,” the report noted. “Officers opened fire and killed the suspect.”

Early reports indicated that he was a fugitive who was known to police and was under investigation for impersonation of a law enforcement officer.

#Breaking US Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett’s security officer has been shot and killed by Dallas Police SWAT officers while under investigation for impersonating a law enforcement officer. Here’s more on what we know https://t.co/SvqTzBnB5I — J.D. Miles (@jdmiles11) March 13, 2026

Documents obtained by CBS News Texas indicated that King had been paid by the Crockett campaign for “security services” as recently as 2025.

Crockett did not comment on the developments. Earlier this month, the firebrand Democrat — whose previously safe House seat has been eliminated in Texas’ congressional redistricting — lost the Senate primary to state Rep. James Talarico by a 53 percent to 46 percent margin.

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