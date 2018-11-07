SECTIONS
Breaking: Jeff Sessions Resigns

By Randy DeSoto
at 1:09pm
Attorney General Jeff Sessions offered his resignation on Wednesday, a day after the midterm elections.

According to Sessions’ resignation letter, his move came at the request of President Donald Trump.

Trump had indicated during a news conference earlier in the day there would be changes in his cabinet now that the midterm elections were over.

He tweeted afterwards that Matthew Whitaker, chief of staff to the Attorney General, would be taking over for Sessions.

“We are pleased to announce that Matthew G. Whitaker, Chief of Staff to Attorney General Jeff Sessions at the Department of Justice, will become our new Acting Attorney General of the United States. He will serve our Country well,” Trump wrote.

TRENDING: CNN’s Acosta Gets into Physical Struggle with Female WH Staffer at Trump News Conference

“We thank Attorney General Jeff Sessions for his service, and wish him well! A permanent replacement will be nominated at a later date,” Trump added.

Trump had voiced his frustration with Sessions on multiple occasions following the DOJ chief’s decision to recuse himself from overseeing the Russia investigation in March 2017.

The president stated that he never would have appointed Sessions had he known the former Alabama senator would make that decision, which precipitated the naming of Robert Mueller as special counsel over the Russia probe.

In his resignation letter, Sessions defended his tenure as AG writing that he and his colleagues at the DOJ “have restored and upheld the rule of law” and “aggressively advanced the policy agenda of this administration.”

He cited efforts directed toward enforcing immigration laws and cracking down on “transnational gangs,” as well as prosecuting those contributing to the opioid epidemic.

RELATED: Trump Issues Warning to House Democrats About Launching Investigations – ‘Two Can Play That Game’

Sen. Lindsey Graham, a member of the Judiciary Committee, said during an interview on Fox News in August that the relationship between Trump and Sessions “ain’t working.”

“If they can’t repair this relationship, and I don’t see that happening, the president deserves an attorney general he feels confident in that can lead the Department of Justice in a more effective way,” Graham stated.

He counseled at the time for Trump to wait until after the midterm elections to make a change.

