Breaking: John Bolton Indicted by Federal Grand Jury

Former national security adviser John Bolton has been indicted by a federal grand jury for mishandling classified documents, according to multiple reports.

Bloomberg reported Thursday that the Justice Department has charged Bolton, a onetime top aide to President Donald Trump, who went on to become a CNN regular.

What he has been charged with was not immediately clear.

The outlet cited a person familiar with the matter who said the charges have not yet been made public.

The indictment was filed in Maryland federal court, according to the same source.

CNN also confirmed the indictment, citing sources familiar with the case.

The network reported that Bolton is expected to surrender to authorities at the federal courthouse as soon as Friday.

Bolton was under investigation for allegedly sharing “highly classified” information with his wife and daughter through email, CNN reported.

The outlet reported that part of the Justice Department’s inquiry focused on notes Bolton made to himself using an AOL account.

Those notes allegedly contained summaries of his activities while serving in the Trump administration and sometimes resembled diary entries.

Bolton, who served as Trump’s national security adviser from 2018 to 2019, had not publicly commented on the reported charges as of the time of this report.

As of late Thursday afternoon, the Justice Department had also not commented on the indictment.

