Breaking: John Fetterman Praises Trump, Endorses GOP Candidate in Surprise Appearance at RNC Convention

In a surprise move representing the increasing estrangement between him and his party, Democratic Sen. John Fetterman made a pre-recorded video appearance at the GOP national midterm convention in Dallas on Wednesday night.

The video, first reported on by Axios, endorsed both his Republican Pennsylvania counterpart in the upper chamber and President Donald Trump’s economic agenda.

“Yes, I’m Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania,” he said in the short clip, recorded in front of a steel plant in his home state.

It was being sent to, he joked, “a big room of Republicans in Dallas.”

“Yes, I’m a Democrat. Why am I here talking to you today?” he continued.

“Because, well, I’m a common-sense Democrat. I’m always going to stand with America. I’m always going to reject the extremes and socialism and the anti-American way of life,” he said.

The video introduced his Pennsylvania colleague, Republican Sen. Dave McCormick, who, Fetterman said, is “the kind of senator that gets the job done.”

“I’m proud to count him as my friend,” he continued. “Right back over my shoulder, that’s the iconic U.S. Steel mill.

“And that’s exactly the kind of thing that we’ll work together, and we’ll work with President Trump, to fight and defend the steel way of life right here in the Steel Valley,” he added, referring to the area of Western Pennsylvania associated with manufacturing jobs and steel production.

“I have this opportunity to introduce this great American, a great senator — and yes, he is in a different party, but I’m proud to count him as my great friend,” Fetterman said.

Here is John Fetterman’s video message for the Republican Midterm Convention: Yes, I’m a Democrat. Why am I here? Dave McMcormick is the kind of Senator that gets the job done. pic.twitter.com/mpyTynkjf9 — Acyn (@Acyn) September 9, 2026

McCormick — who, somewhat ironically, lost the Republican battle to oppose Fetterman in 2022 by a narrow margin to Dr. Mehmet Oz, the former physician and television personality who is now the director of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services — has worked with Fetterman on issues pertaining to the manufacturing industry in Pennsylvania since winning a seat in 2024, thanks in part to Trump’s endorsement.

However, as Axios noted, the video introduction for him at a convention meant to provide a launchpad for the GOP’s midterm hopes “marks a dramatic escalation in Fetterman’s growing estrangement from his party.”

In addition to his warming to Trump’s White House, Fetterman has broken sharply with his party over Israel, especially increasing support for the insurgents in Gaza.

While Fetterman has said he was “never changing my party,” he added an exception. “[T]hat one condition” — it becoming “the anti-Israel party” — would be where he parted ways with the Democrats.

It’s unclear whether Fetterman plans to run for re-election in 2028. If so, he would likely face a primary challenge within the Democratic ranks.

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