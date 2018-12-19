Court Release Reveals John McCain Associate Spilled the Beans on Anti-Trump Dossier

A longtime associate of late Arizona Sen. John McCain provided a copy of the infamous Steele dossier to BuzzFeed News, according to an explosive new court released on Wednesday.

David Kramer, a former State Department official who was an executive at the McCain Institute, provided BuzzFeed News reporter Ken Bensinger with a copy of the dossier on Dec. 29, 2016, according to a filing submitted Wednesday by U.S. District Court Judge Ursula Ungaro.

BuzzFeed published the dossier, which was authored by former British spy Christopher Steele, on Jan. 10, 2017.

The disclosure was made as part of a final report ahead of Ungaro’s ruling in favor of BuzzFeed in a defamation lawsuit.

The revelation that Kramer was BuzzFeed’s source settles one of the main mysteries of the dossier, which alleges a vast conspiracy between the Trump campaign and Russian government to influence the 2016 election.

It also contained salacious allegations that Donald Trump engaged prostitutes in Moscow in 2013. No proof has ever emerged to back that up.

Kramer obtained copies of the dossier after meeting in late November 2016 with Steele.

He and McCain became aware of Steele’s investigation of Trump earlier that month at the Halifax International Security Forum.

McCain dispatched Kramer to London to meet with Steele.

After that encounter, Kramer obtained a copy of the dossier from Glenn Simpson, the founder of Fusion GPS, the firm that hired Steele on behalf of the Clinton campaign and DNC.

Kramer met on Nov. 30, 2016 with McCain and McCain’s chief of staff, Christopher Brose, to review Steele’s reports.

According to Ungaro, “Kramer advised McCain to share the reports with the FBI and the CIA.”

Days later, Kramer met at McCain’s behest with Victoria Nuland, who served then as assistant secretary of state for Europe and Eurasian affairs and the State Department, and Celeste Wallender, the top Russian affairs official at the National Security Council.

Nuland and Wallender were aware of the dossier and Steele, according to Ungaro.

According to the court filing, “Kramer reviewed with Bensinger what he knew about the Dossier and explained that he took the allegations seriously.”

