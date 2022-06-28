Share
Breaking: Judge Announces Ghislaine Maxwell's Sentence

 By Richard Moorhead  June 28, 2022 at 11:48am
Socialite Ghislaine Maxwell learned her prison sentence on Tuesday.

Judge Alison J. Nathan sentenced Maxwell to 20 years in prison, a sentence that ensures the 60-year-old will likely spend much of her remaining life in prison, The New York Times reported.

Maxwell was convicted on five counts of federal sex trafficking in December.

A federal jury decided that Maxwell committed the crimes as a leading figure in Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking ring. Epstein died in New York’s Metropolitan Detention Center while awaiting his own trial.

“Maxwell was a sophisticated predator who knew exactly what she was doing,” federal prosecutor Alison Moe said in pre-sentencing arguments, according to a separate New York Times report.

“She manipulated her victims and groomed them for sexual abuse.”

Several victims of the British heiress gave statements to the court before Maxwell’s sentencing. A lawyer for Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre read a statement on her behalf.

“I would never have met Jeffrey Epstein but for you,” the statement said.

“You deserve to spend the rest of your life in a jail cell. … You deserve to be trapped in a cage.”

Maxwell herself spoke before her sentencing, speaking publicly about Epstein for the first time since her arrest.

“I believe that Jeffrey Epstein was a manipulative, cunning and controlling man who lived a profoundly compartmentalized life and fooled all of those in his orbit,” Maxwell said of her longtime lover.

“To you, all the victims … I am sorry for the pain that you experienced,” Maxwell said, stating that Epstein should’ve been the one held accountable in court.

The prosecution criticized what it described as Maxwell’s lack of remorse and refusal to take responsibility for her crimes.

The prosecution had sought a minimum sentence of 30 years with a maximum of 55 years, the Times reported.

The defense had argued for Maxwell to serve four to five years in federal prison.

Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead is a conservative journalist, a graduate of Arizona State University, service member, and guitar player.




