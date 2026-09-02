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Demonstrators call for a first-degree murder verdict Tuesday as they protest outside the courthouse during the jury deliberation phase of Lindsay Clancy's murder trial at the Plymouth County Superior Court in Plymouth, Massachusetts.
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Demonstrators call for a first-degree murder verdict Tuesday as they protest outside the courthouse during the jury deliberation phase of Lindsay Clancy's murder trial at the Plymouth County Superior Court in Plymouth, Massachusetts. Clancy is on trial for the January 2023 strangulation deaths of her three young children. (Joseph Prezioso - AFP / Getty Images)

Breaking: Judge Sends Lindsay Clancy Jurors a 'Dynamite Charge' as They Report Second Deadlock

 By Johnathan Jones  September 2, 2026 at 1:00pm
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The jury weighing Lindsay Clancy’s fate reported Wednesday that it remained deadlocked, forcing the presiding judge to deliver a Massachusetts instruction known as the “dynamite charge.”

As WCVB-TV noted, jurors first said they could not reach consensus Tuesday morning, but Judge William Sullivan told them to continue deliberating rather than declaring a mistrial.

After about five more hours of deliberation Wednesday, jurors sent Sullivan another note saying they still could not agree on a unanimous decision.

ABC News reported that jurors wrote, “After much deliberation, we are still unable to come to a unanimous decision,” prompting Sullivan to give them the Tuey-Rodriguez charge.

The instruction tells jurors to keep working to come to a consensus and reminds them that they have a civic duty to bring the case to a conclusion, Fox News reported:

Retired Massachusetts Judge Jim Barretto further explained the so-called dynamite charge to WCVB.

Barretto said the instruction stresses the seriousness of the jury’s obligation.

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A jury of nine women and three men is deciding how, if at all, Clancy should be punished for killing her three children in 2023.

Clancy’s defense has argued that she was not criminally responsible, as she was suffering postpartum psychosis.

Will the judge eventually declare a mistrial?

Barretto said the Tuey-Rodriguez instruction can be given one more time if the judge thinks it could motivate jurors to come to a decision.

If the jurors return deadlocked again, Sullivan will have to decide whether to issue the instruction again or declare a mistrial.

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Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones is a journalist, novelist, and media analyst with experience as a reporter, editor, and producer across radio, television, and digital platforms. Follow him on X: @misterjkjones




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