Breaking: Judge Slaps Down Karmelo Anthony's Bid for New Trial

Convicted killer Karmelo Anthony lost his effort to have a new trial.

Retired District Judge Michael Chitty issued an order Saturday denying Anthony’s request.

In his order, Chitty said he reviewed the motion for a new trial, the court record, evidence and arguments, briefs and relevant case law, his order said, according to Fox News. Chitty heard two days of testimony on the request for a new trial.

Chitty considered allegations that courtroom access rules violated Anthony’s Sixth Amendment right to a public trial and that the judge’s instructions to the jury limited the jury’s ability to consider Anthony’s claim that he acted in self-defense.

Chitty was assigned to the case after Judge John Roach, who oversaw the trial, was removed, according to the New York Post.

Roach had expressed his support for the verdict in the initial trial.

“Yeah, they did, whatever they say, they got it right,” Roach said.

In a statement, Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis said, “We respect, and expected, the court’s decision denying the motion for a new trial. The jury’s guilty verdict stands, and we remain confident in the process. Every defendant has the right to appeal, and our thoughts and prayers remain with the Metcalf family in the painful wake of last week’s hearing,” according to ABC News.

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