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A Texas jury deliberated for less than three hours before delivering a verdict in Karmelo Anthony's murder trial.
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A Texas jury deliberated for less than three hours before delivering a verdict in Karmelo Anthony's murder trial. (Rawf8 - iStock / Getty Images)

Breaking: Jury Delivers Verdict in Karmelo Anthony Trial

 By C. Douglas Golden  June 9, 2026 at 1:05pm
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A jury in the racially charged Karmelo Anthony case has reached a guilty verdict, according to multiple sources.

Anthony, who is now 19, stabbed a student from another high school during an April 2025 high school track meet in Frisco, Texas.

Anthony claimed that the attack was in self-defense, but multiple witnesses in the case said that Anthony was the aggressor, according to the U.K.’s Daily Mail.

During the seven-day trial, it emerged that Anthony not only provoked the fight but was asked to leave the area Metcalf’s school was occupying roughly 15 times. The witnesses said that Anthony was looking for a fight.

The two young men were from two different schools, but Anthony came into the tent of the rival school that Austin Metcalf was representing.

Jurors reportedly reacted with horror when shown photos of Metcalf’s body after he was stabbed by Anthony.

Closing arguments were made earlier on Tuesday, and deliberations began. At 1:45 p.m. Central, according to WFAA-TV, the jury reached a verdict after three hours of deliberation.

A large crowd gathered outside the courthouse at the news of the verdict, and a significant police presence joined them.

Fox News reported 45 minutes later that the jury reached a guilty verdict.

Did the jury get this one right?

The case had drawn national attention, in part because Anthony was black and Metcalf was white.

Related:
Defense Witness Changed His Tune After Seeing Surveillance Footage in Karmelo Anthony Trial

In a GiveSendGo crowdfunding campaign, the family of Anthony had raised over $625,000 for the now-convicted murderer.

Anthony was out on bond, but was taken into custody after the verdict was handed down.

He will not face the death penalty, however, as he was a juvenile when he committed the crime.

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C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014.
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture




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