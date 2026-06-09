Breaking: Jury Delivers Verdict in Karmelo Anthony Trial

A jury in the racially charged Karmelo Anthony case has reached a guilty verdict, according to multiple sources.

Anthony, who is now 19, stabbed a student from another high school during an April 2025 high school track meet in Frisco, Texas.

Anthony claimed that the attack was in self-defense, but multiple witnesses in the case said that Anthony was the aggressor, according to the U.K.’s Daily Mail.

During the seven-day trial, it emerged that Anthony not only provoked the fight but was asked to leave the area Metcalf’s school was occupying roughly 15 times. The witnesses said that Anthony was looking for a fight.

The two young men were from two different schools, but Anthony came into the tent of the rival school that Austin Metcalf was representing.

Jurors reportedly reacted with horror when shown photos of Metcalf’s body after he was stabbed by Anthony.

Closing arguments were made earlier on Tuesday, and deliberations began. At 1:45 p.m. Central, according to WFAA-TV, the jury reached a verdict after three hours of deliberation.

🚨REPORT🚨 The Collin County Sheriff’s Office is creating a line in front of the courthouse. Tensions are high. The verdict in the Karmelo Anthony murder trial is expected to be announced at any moment. pic.twitter.com/ccdbPTfGwS — Breanna Morello (@BreannaMorello) June 9, 2026

A large crowd gathered outside the courthouse at the news of the verdict, and a significant police presence joined them.

Fox News reported 45 minutes later that the jury reached a guilty verdict.

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The case had drawn national attention, in part because Anthony was black and Metcalf was white.

In a GiveSendGo crowdfunding campaign, the family of Anthony had raised over $625,000 for the now-convicted murderer.

Anthony was out on bond, but was taken into custody after the verdict was handed down.

He will not face the death penalty, however, as he was a juvenile when he committed the crime.

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