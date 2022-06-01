BREAKING: Jury Reaches Verdict in Depp v. Heard Trial

The jury reached a verdict in Johnny Depp’s defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heard on Wednesday.

Heard was found liable for defaming Depp in her 2018 Washington Post op-ed.

The jury determined that Heard had “acted with actual malice” in accusing Depp of domestic abuse.

Jury finds Heard’s claim in WAPO of sexual violence was defamatory — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) June 1, 2022

Jury finds Heard’s claim in WAPO that she was a victim of domestic abuse is defamatory — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) June 1, 2022

The jury awarded compensatory damages of $10 million to Depp, in addition to $5 million in punitive damages.

Amber Heard getting destroyed… $10 million actual damages, $5 million punitive — Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) June 1, 2022

The jury also awarded Heard $2 million for compensatory damages for one of her counterclaims of defamation.

#Breaking: The jury indicates Depp proved all the elements of defamation, but that Heard did not prove all elements of defamation. Jurors award $2 million compensatory damages to Heard and $0 punitive damages. pic.twitter.com/V2ly90hBmB — Sierra Gillespie (@sierragillespie) June 1, 2022

The reading of the verdict hit a hiccup due to an error on the part of the jury, resulting in the jury members being sent back to complete blank portions of the paperwork.

Judge Penney Azcarate told the jury to designate a compensatory account for a defamatory statement, suggesting that the jury had decided at least one party was liable for damages.

Depp sought damages of $50 million from Heard, who in turn filed a $100 million defamation countersuit against Depp.

Depp alleged that Heard purposely defamed him by claiming he had been violent and physically abusive during their two-year marriage.

Heard accused Depp of beating her in the Washington Post article, describing herself as the victim of domestic violence.

In testimony during the trial, Depp made allegations of his own against Heard, accusing her of severing his finger with a liquor bottle and defecating in the couple’s bed.

The “Pirates of the Caribbean” star said Heard’s allegations hamstrung his acting career, costing him major film roles.

The standards in a civil defamation lawsuit are much different than a criminal trial.

A representative for Depp confirmed to TMZ that he wouldn’t be present in court for the verdict announcement.

“Due to previously scheduled work commitments made before the trial, Mr. Depp will not be physically present for today’s 3 PM verdict and will be watching from the United Kingdom.”

Heard’s representatives criticized Depp for skipping the courtroom announcement.

“Your presence shows where your priorities are. Johnny Depp plays guitar in the UK while Amber Heard waits for a verdict in Virginia. Depp is taking his snickering and lack of seriousness on tour.”

While not a total legal victory for Depp, the case serves as a vindication of the film star’s reputation, which was left in tatters after Heard’s claims.

