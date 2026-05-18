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Elon Musk arrives at the federal courthouse in Oakland, California, April 28 during proceedings in the trial over his lawsuit against OpenAI.
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Elon Musk arrives at the federal courthouse in Oakland, California, April 28 during proceedings in the trial over his lawsuit against OpenAI. Musk accused OpenAI and its boss Sam Altman of betraying the AI company's altruistic origins. (Josh Edelson - AFP / Getty Images)

Breaking: Jury Sides Against Musk in OpenAI Lawsuit

 By Randy DeSoto  May 18, 2026 at 11:43am
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A federal jury in Oakland, California, went against Elon Musk Monday in a case he brought against OpenAI, alleging the company’s leadership “stole a charity” when they converted it into a for-profit entity.

Through his lawsuit, Musk, who co-founded OpenAI in 2015, sought the removal of Sam Altman as CEO and company president Greg Brockman from their leadership roles, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Musk also wanted an “unwinding of the company’s recent conversion to a more traditional governance structure and damages worth more than $180 billion to be paid into an OpenAI foundation,” the news outlet added.

The jury found all of Musk’s claims fell outside the statute of limitations.

Fox Business reported that Musk left OpenAI in 2018 when he was unable to persuade the company’s leadership to merge with Tesla. OpenAI is the company behind ChatGPT.

“In his lawsuit, Musk accused OpenAI of violating its founding mission as a nonprofit to develop AI for the benefit of humanity when the startup created a for-profit entity in 2019,” Fox Business said.

During closing arguments Thursday, Musk’s lawyer, Steven Molo, said of OpenAI’s Altman, “Five witnesses in this trial called him a liar under oath,” according to the Wall Street Journal.

“To succeed in AI, it turns out, all Mr. Musk can do is come to court,” OpenAI attorney William Savitt countered.

The Journal reported that Musk is “racing to hold a public offering for SpaceX, his rocket company, which merged with his struggling AI startup.”

Musk’s xAI is the company behind Grok, which is featured on the X social media platform.

Related:
Elon Musk Predicts Driving Your Own Car Will Be 'Rare' Within a Decade as AI Takes Over Roads

The Journal said, “OpenAI is also seeking a public listing and is trying to regain momentum as rival Anthropic has emerged as a presumptive front-runner.”

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Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 4,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




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