Breaking: Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Treated for Pancreatic Cancer

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is recovering after undergoing radiation treatment to fight a malignant tumor on her pancreas, according to a news release from the high court.

The Supreme Court made the announcement regarding Ginsburg on Friday, the same day it said she completed her treatment.

JUST IN: Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has just completed three weeks of radiation treatment at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York, the U.S. Supreme Court disclosed Friday. — NPR (@NPR) August 23, 2019

“Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg today completed a three-week course of stereotactic ablative radiation therapy at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City,” the statement reads.

TRENDING: Conservatives Beware: RINO-Care Is Real and It’s Coming

“The focused radiation treatment began on August 5 and was administered on an outpatient basis to treat a tumor on her pancreas,” the statement added.

The statement then described how the tumor was found and the resulting treatment.

“The abnormality was first detected after a routine blood test in early July, and a biopsy performed on July 31 at Sloan Kettering confirmed a localized malignant tumor,” the statement said.

“As part of her treatment, a bile duct stent was placed. The Justice tolerated treatment well.”

According to the Supreme Court, Ginsburg hasn’t had to make many changes to her schedule.

“She cancelled her annual summer visit to Santa Fe, but has otherwise maintained an active schedule,” the statement read.

JUST IN: Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has completed radiation treatment to treat tumor on pancreas, Supreme Court says. “There is no evidence of disease elsewhere in the body…No further treatment is needed at this time.” pic.twitter.com/CinLTY3fYy — Evan McMurry (@evanmcmurry) August 23, 2019

“The tumor was treated definitively and there is no evidence of disease elsewhere in the body. Justice Ginsburg will continue to have periodic blood tests and scans,” it added.

RELATED: Billionaire and Powerful Republican Donor David Koch Has Died

“No further treatment is needed at this time.”

The 86-year-old Ginsburg has fought cancer several times in the past, as CNBC noted.

She underwent surgery in December and had to miss oral arguments for the first time in more than two decades.

However, she returned to the bench in February.

Ginsburg, widely seen as one of the most liberal members of the Supreme Court, was nominated by former President Bill Clinton.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.