Breaking: It's All Over for Kamala Harris, Campaign Folds

California Sen. Kamala Harris has dropped out of the 2020 Democratic presidential race, the candidate announced Tuesday.

The Atlantic’s Edward-Isaac Dovere was the first to break the news, noting that Harris was in the process of informing her staff.

“Kamala Harris is dropping out of the presidential election today, I’m told reliably. She’s informing staff now,” he tweeted.

Harris came into the race with the highest expectations on her, and the biggest entry into the race with 22,000 people at her rally in Oakland at the end of January – but had struggled with internal fighting and money that had almost completely dried up recently — Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) December 3, 2019

“Harris came into the race with the highest expectations on her, and the biggest entry into the race with 22,000 people at her rally in Oakland at the end of January – but had struggled with internal fighting and money that had almost completely dried up recently.”

Harris herself soon confirmed she was ending her White House bid.

To my supporters, it is with deep regret—but also with deep gratitude—that I am suspending my campaign today. But I want to be clear with you: I will keep fighting every day for what this campaign has been about. Justice for the People. All the people.https://t.co/92Hk7DHHbR — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) December 3, 2019

“I’ve taken stock and looked at this from every angle, and over the last few days have come to one of the hardest decisions of my life,” she wrote in a Medium post.

“My campaign for president simply doesn’t have the financial resources we need to continue.”

“I’m not a billionaire. I can’t fund my own campaign. And as the campaign has gone on, it’s become harder and harder to raise the money we need to compete.”

“In good faith, I can’t tell you, my supporters and volunteers, that I have a path forward if I don’t believe I do,” she added.

“So, to you my supporters, it is with deep regret — but also with deep gratitude — that I am suspending my campaign today.”

Harris dropped out the same day news outlets reported that the Democratic candidate had canceled a high-dollar fundraiser that was set to take place in New York on Tuesday.

Though Harris was one of the higher-profile Democrats running for president, she struggled to gain traction with voters.

The RealClearPolitics polling average has her languishing in sixth place, with just 3.4 percent support nationwide.

In Iowa, where the nation’s first votes are cast, Harris had 3.3 percent support.

