Breaking: Kansas City Shooting Suspects Have Been Identified

The suspects in the shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl championship parade last week were identified Tuesday afternoon by a local prosecutor.

Jean Peters Baker, prosecutor of Jackson County, Missouri, announced that Dominic Miller and Lyndell Mays have been charged in the shooting in Kansas City on Wednesday that left one woman dead and nearly two dozen others wounded.

#Breaking: Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announcing charges against 2 adults in the Wednesday Chiefs Parade shooting. These are different than the two juveniles facing charges in juvenile court. @kmbc pic.twitter.com/qeNWprnuPS — Matt Evans (@MattEvansKMBC) February 20, 2024

The ages of the suspects were not released.

Miller and Mays are each charged with second-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action and one count of unlawful use of a weapon, KSHB-TV reported.

Lisa Lopez-Galvan, a popular radio DJ, was killed in the shooting.

Coming together for the family of Lisa Lopez-Galvan. Say a prayer for them and donate if you can. https://t.co/VEhYKjLxL6 pic.twitter.com/vnVupOpifo — KCMO Talk Radio (@kcmotalkradio) February 20, 2024

Mays was charged over the weekend but requested the case against him to be sealed, KSHB reported.

Miller was charged on Monday evening.

Prosecutors made the decision to unseal the cases against both suspects on Tuesday.

Both remain hospitalized for injuries they suffered in the parade shooting, Peters Baker said.

Two juveniles also have been charged but their identities remain sealed.

Last week, the juvenile office of the Jackson County Family Court Division said there was a possibility both could be tried as adults on charges of gun possession and resisting arrest, according to KSHB.

More charges could come later.

“We seek to hold every shooter accountable for their actions that day,” Peters Baker told reporters Tuesday. “While we’re not there yet, we’re going to get there. We are not done yet.”

The shooting occurred as Kansas City celebrated bringing home its second consecutive Super Bowl trophy after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas 25-22 in overtime on Feb. 11.

