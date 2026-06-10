BREAKING: Karmelo Anthony Prison Sentence Announced, Roughly 4 Hours After Guilty Verdict Read

The jury serving on the case of Karmelo Anthony, the teen found guilty of murdering 17-year-old Austin Metcalf, handed down its sentence Tuesday.

After roughly two-and-a-half hours of deliberation following a guilty verdict, the jury reached a sentence of 35 years in prison for the 19-year-old Anthony.

Anthony stabbed Metcalf during a now infamous altercation that took place at a high school track meet in Frisco, Texas, in April of 2025.

Anthony, and his many supporters, claimed he was merely acting in self-defense, but multiple witnesses in the trial maintained that he was the aggressor in the altercation.

Among the details revealed during the trial was the fact Anthony provoked the fight and was asked to leave the area Metcalf’s school was occupying at the meet roughly 15 times.

Anthony attended a rival school but nevertheless remained in the tent for the reason of, according to multiple witnesses, starting a fight.

During closing arguments, the prosecution urged the jurors to focus on the tragedy of the case.

“Austin Metcalf was a son. Austin Metcalf was a brother,” the prosecutor said.

“… I’m going to ask you to consider the age of the victim in this case… Nothing you do with your verdict, nothing you do, will take more from Karmelo Anthony than it did from the Metcalfs… Austin Metcalf didn’t have the opportunity to meet the love of his life, hold a plaque at graduation.”

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