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A jury box sits empty. (csreed / Getty Images)

BREAKING: Karmelo Anthony Prison Sentence Announced, Roughly 4 Hours After Guilty Verdict Read

 By Michael Austin  June 9, 2026 at 8:50pm
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The jury serving on the case of Karmelo Anthony, the teen found guilty of murdering 17-year-old Austin Metcalf, handed down its sentence Tuesday.

After roughly two-and-a-half hours of deliberation following a guilty verdict, the jury reached a sentence of 35 years in prison for the 19-year-old Anthony.

Anthony stabbed Metcalf during a now infamous altercation that took place at a high school track meet in Frisco, Texas, in April of 2025.

Anthony, and his many supporters, claimed he was merely acting in self-defense, but multiple witnesses in the trial maintained that he was the aggressor in the altercation.

Among the details revealed during the trial was the fact Anthony provoked the fight and was asked to leave the area Metcalf’s school was occupying at the meet roughly 15 times.

Anthony attended a rival school but nevertheless remained in the tent for the reason of, according to multiple witnesses, starting a fight.

During closing arguments, the prosecution urged the jurors to focus on the tragedy of the case.

“Austin Metcalf was a son. Austin Metcalf was a brother,” the prosecutor said.

“… I’m going to ask you to consider the age of the victim in this case… Nothing you do with your verdict, nothing you do, will take more from Karmelo Anthony than it did from the Metcalfs… Austin Metcalf didn’t have the opportunity to meet the love of his life, hold a plaque at graduation.”

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Michael Austin
Managing Editor
Michael wrote for several entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the publication's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, he volunteered for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, Michael went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal as an intern in early 2020.

Shortly thereafter, Michael was hired on as a staff writer/reporter. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the team's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Cultural Politics, Pop Culture, Christian-Conservatism




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