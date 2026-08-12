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White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt speaks during a July 23 news briefing at the White House in Washington, D.C.
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White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt speaks during a July 23 news briefing at the White House in Washington, D.C. (Saul Loeb - AFP / Getty Images)

Breaking: Karoline Leavitt Out as WH Press Secretary

 By Randy DeSoto  August 12, 2026 at 1:21pm
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Karoline Leavitt announced Wednesday that she will be leaving her position as White House press secretary at the end of the month to spend time with her two young children.

“Serving as the White House Press Secretary over the past year and a half has been the honor and adventure of a lifetime. I am incredibly grateful to President Trump for granting me so many extraordinary opportunities, such as working in the West Wing and spending countless hours in the Oval Office, flying around the world and meeting foreign leaders, and traveling across our beautiful country and meeting Americans from all walks of life,” Leavitt wrote on social media.

“Being a mother and welcoming a new baby while working in one of the most demanding jobs in the world has been the most rewarding yet challenging season of my life, to say the least,” she added.

“The truth is since returning to the White House after the birth of my daughter, I have felt in my heart that I cannot be the best mom my two young children deserve while devoting the constant time, energy, and attention required of the White House Press Secretary — and that is why I have ultimately made the bittersweet decision to depart the White House and embark on a new chapter in my life,” Leavitt wrote.

She explained that she will serve as an outside adviser to President Donald Trump and remain a strong advocate for his Make America Great Again movement.

Trump was the first to break the news, posting on Truth Social, “Our wonderful White House Press Secretary, and one of my most trusted aides, Karoline Leavitt, will be departing her role at the end of the month so she can spend more time with her beautiful young children and family, a decision I totally understand and respect!”

“Karoline will now be one of my top outside advisors, and an influential voice within the Republican Party, as we work to defy History, and conclusively win the Midterm Elections,” he added.

“Karoline has been a real leader in the White House, and has done a phenomenal job fighting for Justice, Liberty, and Freedom, since 2018, including our Historic Re-Election Campaign of 2024. Karoline has been one of the best White House Press Secretaries in the History of the Office,” Trump said.

Leavitt served as assistant White House press secretary during Trump’s first term under Kayleigh McEnany.

Leavitt was his campaign spokesperson during the 2024 presidential campaign.

Related:
'A Disgrace': White House Teleprompter Operator Placed on Leave After Alleged Scheme Uncovered

She then became the youngest press secretary in the nation’s history, taking the post in 2025 at 27 years old.

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Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 4,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




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