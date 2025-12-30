Share
FBI Director Kash Patel has reportedly assigned extensive agency resources to the investigation of social services fraud in Minnesota.
FBI Director Kash Patel has reportedly assigned extensive agency resources to the investigation of social services fraud in Minnesota. (Drew Angerer - AFP / Getty Images)

BREAKING: Kash Patel Says Minnesota Fraud Probes Were 'Buried' Under Biden - They Implicated His 'Allies'

 By Johnathan Jones  December 30, 2025 at 3:17pm
FBI Director Kash Patel says major fraud investigations opened during the Biden administration were deliberately stalled because they risked implicating political allies.

The allegations were reported Tuesday by journalist Catherine Herridge, who shared details in a post on social media platform X.

According to Herridge, Patel has been personally tracking the probes for months, with a focus on Minnesota, where the cases were initially opened and where Somalis are accused of defrauding taxpayers of billions of dollars via fraudulent day care centers and other social service programs.

Patel reportedly traveled to Minnesota in July to ensure investigators were making progress and to confirm that the cases had not been quietly sidelined.

According to Herridge, investigations were formally opened under the Biden administration, but they were later “buried” because they potentially implicated individuals connected to administration “allies.”

Between late May and December 2025, the FBI reportedly had 16 open investigations involving approximately 32 health care and home care providers accused of fraud.

Herridge reported that the probes were described as massive, joint investigations involving multiple agencies, including the Department of Health and Human Services inspector general, Medicaid fraud units, the IRS, postal inspectors, state authorities, and education officials.

Patel said the FBI has sent forensic accountants to Minnesota to identify fraudulent activity and “follow the money” through complex financial networks.

Herridge noted that the effort builds on the Feeding Our Future case, which exposed an alleged $250 million COVID-era fraud scheme involving nutrition funds where prosecutors said few, if any, meals were actually provided to hungry children.

According to the report, dozens of individuals have already been indicted and convicted in that case.

Investigators are now working to determine whether the alleged fraud schemes extended beyond Minnesota.

Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones is a journalist, novelist, and media analyst with experience as a reporter, editor, and producer across radio, television, and digital platforms. Follow him on X: @misterjkjones




