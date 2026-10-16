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Katie Zacharia is reportedly "transitioning out" of her role after just one week as White House press secretary.
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Katie Zacharia is reportedly "transitioning out" of her role after just one week as White House press secretary. (Jim Watson - AFP / Getty Images)

Breaking: Katie Zacharia Out as White House Press Secretary

 By Jack Davis  October 16, 2026 at 11:16am
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The Katie Zacharia era as White House press secretary appears to be over.

“A senior White House official tells @pdoocy Katie ZACHARIA is ‘transitioning out’ of the press secretary position,” Aishah Hasnie of Fox News posted on X Friday afternoon.

A report in The New York Times said Zacharia was fired.

“Katie’s been treated very badly by the media,” Trump said earlier Friday in a video posted to X. “Very, very badly, I think.

“And I just spoke to her, and I said, ‘Katie, is this for you?’ because, you know, she’s been treated very rough,” he said.

Do you believe Katie Zacharia should have retained her position?

“She’s a nice person; a very nice person. I’ve watched her for years on television, but I said, ‘Is this for you, Katie? Because honestly, you don’t need this. You don’t have to be treated this way,” Trump said.

“I would say the fake news, but just generally the media’s been very rough. She was on Sean Hannity last night, and Sean was a little bit tough,” Trump said.

Trump said that shortly before talking to reporters, he said, “Katie, you don’t have to do this.”

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“I said honestly, if I was you, I’d reconsider,” Trump said.

As noted by the Guardian, Zacharia, who graduated from Pepperdine University law school, had called herself a “lawyer.”

News reports this week revealed she never passed the bar exam.

On Friday, she defended herself against criticism, saying questions about whether she passed the bar exam “weren’t asked,” according to The Hill.

But she was under fire from a group called the Campaign for Accountability, which filed a complaint with the State Bar of California.

“Ms. Zacharia has represented herself as a lawyer repeatedly to buttress her reputation and credibility as a television legal commentator and now as the White House spokesperson, yet it seems it was all a lie,” Michelle Kuppersmith, the group’s executive director, said.

Zacharia was formerly in communications for the Trump Media and Technology Group and for a short time was a communications representative for the Department of Homeland Security.

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




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