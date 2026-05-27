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Republican Senate candidate Ken Paxton speaks to supporters at a campaign stop on May 15, 2026, in Little Elm, Texas.
Republican Senate candidate Ken Paxton speaks to supporters at a campaign stop on May 15, 2026, in Little Elm, Texas. (Ron Jenkins / Getty Images)

BREAKING: Ken Paxton Has Defeated John Cornyn in the TX GOP Senate Primary

 By Bryan Chai  May 26, 2026 at 6:53pm
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The talk about the death of President Donald Trump’s influence in the GOP appears to have been greatly exaggerated.

Despite pushback from within his own party, Trump’s endorsement in a key Republican Senate primary race appears to have done exactly what it was supposed to.

In the hotly contested Texas runoff battle between candidates Ken Paxton (the state’s attorney general) and John Cornyn (the incumbent member of the Senate), it’s the former who has officially emerged following the aforementioned Trump endorsement.

According to multiple reports, Paxton didn’t just beat Cornyn — he annihilated him, electorally speaking.

The New York Times, for instance, reported on Tuesday evening that Paxton was sitting on a whopping 63-37 lead with 69 percent of the votes tallied, ending the runoff with prejudice.

While Cornyn is not exactly in “bad” standing with Trump, Paxton has undoubtedly been far more supportive of the president’s agenda (though some staunch Trump supporters have labeled Cornyn a “RINO” for his refusal to vote with the party on ending the filibuster).

And for Paxton, he seems well aware that Trump’s endorsement may have very well made all the difference for him.

“I’ve never seen an endorsement matter more since I’ve been paying attention to politics,” Paxton said recently, according to NBC News.

Paxton also described Trump’s endorsement as the “gold standard” of endorsements.

With Paxton officially advancing, he will now face progressive Democrat James Talarico in what’s shaping up to be quite a November midterm.

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Bryan Chai
Sr. Editor / Sr. Writer
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
Birthplace
Hawaii
Education
Class of 2010 University of Arizona. BEAR DOWN.
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, Korean
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Entertainment, Science/Tech




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