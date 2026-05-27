BREAKING: Ken Paxton Has Defeated John Cornyn in the TX GOP Senate Primary

The talk about the death of President Donald Trump’s influence in the GOP appears to have been greatly exaggerated.

Despite pushback from within his own party, Trump’s endorsement in a key Republican Senate primary race appears to have done exactly what it was supposed to.

In the hotly contested Texas runoff battle between candidates Ken Paxton (the state’s attorney general) and John Cornyn (the incumbent member of the Senate), it’s the former who has officially emerged following the aforementioned Trump endorsement.

According to multiple reports, Paxton didn’t just beat Cornyn — he annihilated him, electorally speaking.

The New York Times, for instance, reported on Tuesday evening that Paxton was sitting on a whopping 63-37 lead with 69 percent of the votes tallied, ending the runoff with prejudice.

While Cornyn is not exactly in “bad” standing with Trump, Paxton has undoubtedly been far more supportive of the president’s agenda (though some staunch Trump supporters have labeled Cornyn a “RINO” for his refusal to vote with the party on ending the filibuster).

And for Paxton, he seems well aware that Trump’s endorsement may have very well made all the difference for him.

“I’ve never seen an endorsement matter more since I’ve been paying attention to politics,” Paxton said recently, according to NBC News.

Paxton also described Trump’s endorsement as the “gold standard” of endorsements.

With Paxton officially advancing, he will now face progressive Democrat James Talarico in what’s shaping up to be quite a November midterm.

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