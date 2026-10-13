Share
News
US Ambassador to Greece Kimberly Guilfoyle arrives at the Greek Presidential Palace in Athens on Nov. 4, 2025.
Breaking
US Ambassador to Greece Kimberly Guilfoyle arrives at the Greek Presidential Palace in Athens on Nov. 4, 2025. (Aris Messinis - AFP / Getty Images)

Breaking: Kimberly Guilfoyle 'Forever Grateful' to Trump as She Resigns

 By Johnathan Jones  October 13, 2026 at 9:27am
Share

Kimberly Guilfoyle, the now-former U.S. ambassador to Greece, expressed gratitude to President Donald Trump after announcing her resignation in a statement posted to X on Tuesday morning.

In a lengthy statement, Guilfoyle praised Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio for entrusting her with the ambassadorship.

“Serving as the United States Ambassador to Greece has been the honor of a lifetime,” Guilfoyle wrote.

“I will forever be grateful to President Donald J. Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio for entrusting me with the extraordinary privilege of representing the greatest country in the history of the world.”

She added, “From my first day as Ambassador, I have worked tirelessly to advance President Trump’s America First agenda, strengthen our strategic alliance with Greece, and deliver meaningful victories for the American people.”

How do you feel about the allegations against Kimberly Guilfoyle related to her resignation?

White House press secretary Katie Zacharia had earlier announced that Trump had called on Guilfoyle to resign.

Guilfoyle also denied the allegations that led Trump to call for her to resign.

She is accused of asking a GOP donor to pay personal debts in exchange for White House access.

Choose The Western Journal as your preferred source on Google and never miss reporting that defends truth, protects freedom, and advances Western civilization

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones is a journalist and media analyst with experience as a reporter, editor, and producer across radio, television, and digital platforms. Follow him on X: @misterjkjones




Breaking: Kimberly Guilfoyle 'Forever Grateful' to Trump as She Resigns
Breaking: Trump Tells Kimberly Guilfoyle to Resign
WJ Straw Poll: Rubio Widens Lead, More Than Doubles Vance's Support
Breaking: Ilhan Omar's DC Home Raided by DHS
Report: Trump and Rubio Are Furious Over New Kimberly Guilfoyle Developments - Firing Could Come Soon
See more...
Share
Tags:
, , , ,

Conversation