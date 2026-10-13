Breaking: Kimberly Guilfoyle 'Forever Grateful' to Trump as She Resigns

Kimberly Guilfoyle, the now-former U.S. ambassador to Greece, expressed gratitude to President Donald Trump after announcing her resignation in a statement posted to X on Tuesday morning.

In a lengthy statement, Guilfoyle praised Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio for entrusting her with the ambassadorship.

“Serving as the United States Ambassador to Greece has been the honor of a lifetime,” Guilfoyle wrote.

Serving as the United States Ambassador to Greece has been the honor of a lifetime. I will forever be grateful to President Donald J. Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio for entrusting me with the extraordinary privilege of representing the greatest country in the history of the world. From my first day as Ambassador, I have worked tirelessly to advance President Trump’s America First agenda, strengthen our strategic alliance with Greece, and deliver meaningful victories for the American people. During my tenure, we have helped secure historic agreements to expand American liquefied natural gas exports to Europe, advanced the Vertical Corridor to reduce Europe’s dependence on Russian energy, strengthened our defense and security partnership with a critical NATO ally, and expanded opportunities for American businesses and investment throughout the region. I am especially proud of the role our Embassy has played in strengthening American energy dominance, advancing economic cooperation, and ensuring that the United States remains the indispensable leader in Southeast Europe. These accomplishments are a testament to President Trump’s bold leadership, Secretary Rubio’s commitment to American diplomacy, and the extraordinary men and women who serve our country every day. I also want to address the recent allegations against me. These allegations are false, and I intend to vigorously defend my name, my reputation, and my integrity. I have dedicated my professional life to fighting for justice, standing up for what is right, and defending the values that make America exceptional. I will not allow false accusations to define my decades of public service. My gratitude and respect for President Trump and Secretary Rubio remain unwavering. I am proud of what we accomplished together, and I will always be a loyal supporter of President Trump and his mission to Make America Great Again. While my time as Ambassador may be coming to an end, my commitment to President Trump, the America First movement, and the country I love will never end. It has been the honor of my lifetime to serve the United States of America. My deepest heartfelt appreciation to the people of Greece for their hospitality, partnership, and welcoming me with open arms. God bless President Trump, God bless our incredible diplomats and service members, and God bless the United States of America. — Kimberly Guilfoyle (@kimguilfoyle) October 13, 2026

“I will forever be grateful to President Donald J. Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio for entrusting me with the extraordinary privilege of representing the greatest country in the history of the world.”

She added, “From my first day as Ambassador, I have worked tirelessly to advance President Trump’s America First agenda, strengthen our strategic alliance with Greece, and deliver meaningful victories for the American people.”

How do you feel about the allegations against Kimberly Guilfoyle related to her resignation? They are serious and should be investigated They seem exaggerated and politically motivated They don't concern me I don't know enough to comment Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use They are serious and should be investigated 37% (270 votes) They seem exaggerated and politically motivated 25% (178 votes) They don't concern me 5% (38 votes) I don't know enough to comment 33% (240 votes)

White House press secretary Katie Zacharia had earlier announced that Trump had called on Guilfoyle to resign.

.@PressSec @KatieZacharia: “We have asked Ambassador Guilfoyle to resign. She has been a wonderful asset to the team, and we wish her well.” https://t.co/gSZfl1RTQp — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) October 13, 2026

Guilfoyle also denied the allegations that led Trump to call for her to resign.

She is accused of asking a GOP donor to pay personal debts in exchange for White House access.

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