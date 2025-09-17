Breaking: Kimmel Booted from Air Over Kirk Comments, ABC to 'Replace the Show with Other Programming'

ABC has pulled “Jimmy Kimmel Live” off the air following host Jimmy Kimmel’s recent comments on the Charlie Kirk assassination Wednesday.

“Jimmy Kimmel Live will be pre-empted indefinitely,” one ABC spokesperson told CNN.

The news came after a prominent operator of ABC-affiliated stations — Nextstar — announced it would no longer broadcast the show “for the foreseeable future,” saying it “strongly objects to recent comments made by Mr. Kimmel concerning the killing of Charlie Kirk and will replace the show with other programming in its ABC-affiliated markets.”

During a Monday monologue, Kimmel suggested the suspected murderer of Kirk, Tyler Robinson, was a voter for and supporter of President Donald Trump, and proceeded to mock “the MAGA gang” for suggesting he was not one of their own

“The MAGA Gang (is) desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it,” Kimmel said.

“In between the finger-pointing, there was grieving.”

FCC Chair Brendan Carr also spoke out against Kimmel’s comments during a conversation with conservative podcaster Benny Johnson Wednesday.

Carr referred to the comments as “the sickest conduct possible” and noted the FCC would be putting pressure on ABC to take action against Kimmel.

“We can do this the easy way or the hard way,” Carr said. “These companies can find ways to change conduct and take actions on Kimmel, or there’s going to be additional work for the FCC ahead.”

Utah officials confirmed Robinson had a “leftist ideology” on Sunday before the airing of Kimmel’s monologue.

