BREAKING: Kurds Open New Front Against Iranian Regime, Launch Major Ground Offensive

Iraqi Kurds have reportedly launched a ground offensive against Iran on the fifth day of the air offensive undertaken by the United States and Israel.

Fox News reported that an unnamed U.S. official told the outlet thousands of the Kurdish fighters have crossed into Iran.

The Kurds, who are located in northern Iraq, have been strong allies of the United States.

Fox noted, “Earlier Wednesday, Secretary [of War Pete] Hegseth said the U.S. military is not arming an insurgency inside Iran, though he suggested other parts of the U.S. government could potentially be involved.”

He was referring to the Central Intelligence Agency, in all likelihood. CNN confirmed Wednesday that the CIA is working with Kurds, according to “multiple people familiar with the plan.”

BREAKING: Thousands of Iraqi Kurds launch a ground offensive into Iran, a U.S. official tells FOX News. Earlier Wednesday, Secretary Hegseth said the U.S. military is not arming an insurgency inside Iran, though he suggested other parts of the U.S. government could potentially… pic.twitter.com/Y7OckXgJsX — Fox News (@FoxNews) March 4, 2026

At a media briefing earlier on Wednesday, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said, “I can comment on the fact that the president has held many calls with partners, allies, and leaders in the region.”

“He did speak to Kurdish leaders with respect to our base that we have in northern Iraq,” she added. “But as for any reports suggesting that the president has agreed to any such plan, that is completely false and should not be written.”

NBC News reported Wednesday morning that Trump administration officials “are in discussion with Kurdish leaders in northern Iraq and northwestern Iran about potentially arming groups opposed to the Iranian regime, according to three people with knowledge of the discussions and an Iraqi Kurdish official.”

“The discussions are taking place as Washington explores ways to increase pressure on Tehran following U.S. strikes on Iranian targets that began over the weekend. They are aimed at testing the possibility of the U.S. using Kurdish opposition groups to help topple the Iranian regime, which has so far held on despite the assassination of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Saturday by Israel and the U.S., the people with knowledge of the discussions said.”

Further, “No action has yet been taken on a possible plan to ship weapons to Iranian opposition groups, and the idea still remains under consideration, the people with knowledge of the discussions said. It was not clear if the U.S. was considering providing air power to back up opposition groups if they staged attacks on the regime.”

Kurdish ground forces proved effective during the Iraq War, and their entry into the Iranian conflict may be the component needed to help bring about a regime change.

