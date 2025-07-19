Share
Officers patrol the scene where a crashed vehicle drove into a large crowd in Los Angeles on July 19, 2025.
Officers patrol the scene where a crashed vehicle drove into a large crowd in Los Angeles on July 19, 2025. (Robyn Beck - AFP / Getty Images)

Breaking: LA Driver Rams Crowd, Injures Dozens, 7 in Critical Condition - Bystander Then Shot and Killed Him

 By Ole Braatelien  July 19, 2025 at 12:15pm
A driver in Los Angeles rammed into a crowd outside an East Hollywood night club Saturday morning, injuring 30 people before a bystander shot him.

Seven victims were in critical condition while six were in serious condition, according to a statement from the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The incident happened around 2 a.m. local time just outside of The Vermont, a nightclub in Santa Monica, according to Reuters.

“They were all standing in line going into a nightclub. There was a taco cart out there, so they were … getting some food, waiting to go in. And there’s also a valet line there,” LAFD Capt. Adam VanGerpen said, according to KABC-TV in Los Angeles.

“The valet podium was taken out, the taco truck was taken out, and then a large number of people were impacted by the vehicle,” VanGerpen said.

An angry mob pulled the driver from his car before one man reportedly shot him.

The driver was later taken to the hospital, and his current condition has not yet been reported.

The man suspected of shooting the driver reportedly fled the scene with a “silver” revolver.

Police are still investigating the motive, but the driver had reportedly just been kicked out of a business venue, according to KABC-TV.

Police also said the driver’s actions were clearly intentional, according to NBC News.

At least 18 females and 12 males were injured, NBC News reported.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass issued a statement on the incident.

“This is a heartbreaking tragedy,” Bass wrote on the social media platform X on Saturday.

“I want to thank the more than 100 LAFD and LAPD personnel who responded to the scene to help to save lives. The hearts of all Angelenos are with East Hollywood this morning and those impacted — a full investigation will be conducted into what happened,” Bass wrote.

The investigation is ongoing.

