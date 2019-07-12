SECTIONS
Politics US News
Print

Breaking: Labor Chief Acosta Quits, Trump Says: ‘This Was Him’

×
By Joe Setyon
Published July 12, 2019 at 7:22am
Print

Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta resigned from his position Friday in the midst of controversy over how he handled the prosecution of wealthy businessman Jeffrey Epstein in 2008, when he was a federal prosecutor in South Florida.

Acosta made the announcement from the South Lawn of the White House, with Trump standing beside him.

The economy is great, Acosta said, per a White House media pool report, and “that’s what this administration needs to focus” on.

TRENDING: Police Release Shocking Video of 60 Teens Storming Walgreens, Attacking Employees and Looting Merchandise

After Acosta announced his resignation, Trump spoke to the assembled reporters.

“This was him, not me,” Trump said, suggesting it was Acosta’s decision to step aside, according to CNBC.

“He made a deal that people were happy with and then 12 years later, they’re not happy with it,” the president said.

Acosta oversaw a 2008 plea deal that allowed Epstein, who was accused of sexual contact with multiple underage girls, to plead guilty to lesser charges in exchange for a lighter sentence.

Was Acosta right to resign?

Epstein ended up serving just 13 months behind bars, according to CNN.

In recent days, Epstein has been charged with operating a sex-trafficking ring.

“We did what we did because we wanted to see Epstein go to jail,” Acosta said at a Wednesday news conference in which he defended his actions, according to The Associated Press.

“We believe that we proceeded appropriately.”

“We now have 12 years of knowledge and hindsight and we live in a very different world,” he said.

RELATED: Video Captures Explosion That Levels KFC, Damages Nearby Stores… ATF, Gas Crews Spotted at Scene

“Today’s world treats victims very, very differently,” he added.

Acosta is a “great labor secretary not a good one,” Trump said, who did a “very good job.”

Trump said he will be replaced, at least for the time being, by his deputy, Patrick Pizzella, who will serve as acting labor secretary.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Joe Setyon
Associate story editor
Joe Setyon is an associate story editor for The Western Journal who has spent his entire professional career in editing and reporting. He previously worked in Washington, D.C., as an assistant editor/reporter for Reason magazine.
Joe Setyon is an associate story editor for The Western Journal with several years of copy editing and reporting experience. He graduated with a degree in commuication studies from Grove City College, where he served as managing editor of the student-run newspaper. Joe previously worked as an assistant editor/reporter for Reason magazine, a libertarian publication in Washington, D.C., where he covered politics and wrote about government waste and abuse.
Birthplace
Brooklyn, New York
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Politics







Breaking: ICE Facility Attacked Hours After Pro-Illegal Rally
Video Captures Explosion That Levels KFC, Damages Nearby Stores… ATF, Gas Crews Spotted at Scene
Carjacker Picks Car with Kids Inside, Beaten to Death When Parents Catch up: Police
Acosta’s Resignation Letter to Trump Released & It’s a Doozy
Breaking: Trump Confirms Epstein Rumor from Mar-a-Lago Member: ‘That Was Many, Many Years Ago’ When ‘I Threw Him Out’
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×