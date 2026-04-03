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Workers wear protective gear as they use heavy machinery.
Workers wear protective gear as they use heavy machinery. (Drazen_ / Getty Images)

Breaking: Labor Report Blows Economists Away - 3 Times as Many New Jobs Added as Projected

 By Jack Davis  April 3, 2026 at 7:23am
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New economic data filled America’s Easter basket with upbeat news Friday

The Labor Department announced that the Trump economy added 178,000 jobs in March, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The experts were projecting a gain of about 50,000 jobs, coming a month after data reported a drop in 133,000 jobs.

The unemployment rate dropped to 4.3 percent as well.

Fox Business noted that experts had projected an unemployment rate of 4.4 percent.

“March’s jobs report shows the job market picking itself back up after a stumble in February,” Daniel Zhao, chief economist at Glassdoor, wrote Friday, according to CNN.

“Hiring bounced back more strongly than expected, easing worries that the labor market was starting to weaken more seriously,” he said.

Fox Business noted that the private sector gained about 186,000 jobs, with public sector shrinkage offsetting some of that gain.

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America’s manufacturers added 15,000 jobs in March, which was a far brighter picture than the 5,000-job loss projected by the experts.

The healthcare sector added 76,000 jobs in March, while 26,000 jobs were added in the construction sector.

“March’s report showed stronger gains than anticipated, offering an early signal that employers may be moving ahead with hiring plans more decisively than earlier in the quarter,” Ger Doyle, regional president for North America at ManpowerGroup, said, according to The Washington Post.

Some commentators said the future of the economy is linked to the war in Iran.

“While this month’s jobs report delivered an upside surprise, we continue to believe that risks to the labor market remain elevated and higher oil prices from the Iran conflict could prove an additional impediment in the months ahead,” Scott Helfstein, head of investment strategy at Global X financial group, said, according to NBC News.

Earlier this week, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the Fed is likely to see what those effects are before taking any action on interest rates, according to ABC News.

“We feel like our policy is in a good place for us to wait and see how that turns out,” Powell said.

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




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