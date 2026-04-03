Breaking: Labor Report Blows Economists Away - 3 Times as Many New Jobs Added as Projected

New economic data filled America’s Easter basket with upbeat news Friday

The Labor Department announced that the Trump economy added 178,000 jobs in March, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The experts were projecting a gain of about 50,000 jobs, coming a month after data reported a drop in 133,000 jobs.

The unemployment rate dropped to 4.3 percent as well.

BREAKING: The US economy adds 178,000 jobs in March, crushing expectations of 65,000. The unemployment rate fell to 4.3%, below expectations of 4.4%. This marks the biggest monthly job addition since March 2025. A much stronger than expect jobs report amid the Iran War. — The Kobeissi Letter (@KobeissiLetter) April 3, 2026

Fox Business noted that experts had projected an unemployment rate of 4.4 percent.

“March’s jobs report shows the job market picking itself back up after a stumble in February,” Daniel Zhao, chief economist at Glassdoor, wrote Friday, according to CNN.

“Hiring bounced back more strongly than expected, easing worries that the labor market was starting to weaken more seriously,” he said.

Fox Business noted that the private sector gained about 186,000 jobs, with public sector shrinkage offsetting some of that gain.

The great news in the March jobs report is the +178,000 job gains that came across a variety of industries. Yes, healthcare still led the way with +76k job gains (~43%)

But you can see the gains across many others as well

Construction +26k

Manufacturing +15k

Retail +10k… pic.twitter.com/2KeLpkj9Rq — Heather Long (@byHeatherLong) April 3, 2026

America’s manufacturers added 15,000 jobs in March, which was a far brighter picture than the 5,000-job loss projected by the experts.

The healthcare sector added 76,000 jobs in March, while 26,000 jobs were added in the construction sector.

🚨WINNING: President Trump’s economy is delivering! The US labor data SHATTERED ESTIMATES, adding 178,000 new jobs, “experts” projected only 59,000 for March CNBC: “This is a BIG NUMBER!” 🔥pic.twitter.com/vVNyMxhNcY — Morse Report (@MorseReport) April 3, 2026

“March’s report showed stronger gains than anticipated, offering an early signal that employers may be moving ahead with hiring plans more decisively than earlier in the quarter,” Ger Doyle, regional president for North America at ManpowerGroup, said, according to The Washington Post.

Some commentators said the future of the economy is linked to the war in Iran.

“While this month’s jobs report delivered an upside surprise, we continue to believe that risks to the labor market remain elevated and higher oil prices from the Iran conflict could prove an additional impediment in the months ahead,” Scott Helfstein, head of investment strategy at Global X financial group, said, according to NBC News.

Earlier this week, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the Fed is likely to see what those effects are before taking any action on interest rates, according to ABC News.

“We feel like our policy is in a good place for us to wait and see how that turns out,” Powell said.

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