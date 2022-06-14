BREAKING: Lackland Air Force Base Under Lockdown, Active Shooter Reported

Yet another active shooter situation occurred in the United States on Tuesday.

According to the official social media accounts of Joint Base San Antonio — a series military bases located in San Antonio, Texas — an active shooter situation has taken place outside of Lackland Air Force Base.

ACTIVE SHOOTER ALERT (REAL WORLD) – Security forces and local law enforcement are currently responding to reports of gunshots heard off-base in the vicinity of Joint Base San Antonio – Lackland AFB. As more information becomes available, we will provide updated information. — JointBaseSanAntonio (@JBSA_Official) June 14, 2022

“Security forces and local law enforcement are currently responding to reports of gunshots heard off-base in the vicinity of Joint Base San Antonio – Lackland AFB,” the tweet said.

“As more information becomes available, we will provide updated information.”

Specifically, the shooting took place outside of Lackland Air Force Base, according to The Sun.

All facilities in the area are on lockdown.

A source on the base reached out to KSAT-TV.

According to that source, people on the base have been “urged to take cover.”

It is currently unclear if any individuals have been injured or killed or where the shots were actually fired.

This is the latest in a recent string of active shooter situations.

On May 14, a gunman wearing military fatigues, body armor and a tactical helmet killed 10 people and wounded three others at a Tops grocery store in Buffalo, New York.

Then, on May 24, a school shooter killed 19 young children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

