Share
News
Smoke rises from an area in the direction of Al Udeid Air Base, which houses the Qatar Emiri Air Force and foreign forces including the United States, in Doha on Feb. 28, 2026, following a reported Iranian strike.
Breaking
Smoke rises from an area in the direction of Al Udeid Air Base, which houses the Qatar Emiri Air Force and foreign forces including the United States, in Doha on Feb. 28, 2026, following a reported Iranian strike. (Mahmud Hams - AFP / Getty Images)

BREAKING: Largest US Base in Middle East Hit by Ballistic Missile from Iran - Details Still Coming In

 By C. Douglas Golden  March 3, 2026 at 5:48pm
Share

An Iranian missile has hit the largest U.S. military base in the Middle East, according to multiple reports.

Qatar’s Defense Ministry confirmed that a ballistic missile fired toward the Al-Udeid military base in the Gulf country was hit along with other targets, according to Agence France-Presse.

The strike was first announced just before 3 a.m. Qatar time Wednesday, or 7 p.m. Eastern Time Tuesday in the United States.

There were two missiles fired toward the facility, the ministry said.

“Air defense systems successfully intercepted one of the missiles, while the second missile struck Al-Udeid Qatari Base without causing any casualties,” the ministry reported.

Built in 1996, Al-Udeid Air Base is home to roughly 10,000 American troops in the desert outside of the Qatari capital of Doha.

As Reuters noted in a January report, it’s currently the forward base for U.S. Central Command.

In addition to the United States Air Force, the Qatar Emiri Air Force and the U.K. Royal Air Force also use the base.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Share
C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014.
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture




Deep Dive: The Story of Jesus' Divine Conception Does Not Support Abortion, No Matter What Dem Senate Candidates Claim
As Jasmine Crockett Concedes Texas Senate Primary, Attention Focuses on Radical Dem Who Beat Her
GRAPHIC VIDEO: Unhinged Antiwar Protestor's Arm Snaps on Camera (With a Loud Crack) as Ex-Marine US Sen. Sheehy Joins Security to Take Him Down
Fact Check: No, Hegseth Did Not Indicate Boots Would Be on the Ground in Iran
Crockett Implies TX Dem Election Chaos in Dallas Was Secretly Racist: 'I Think We All Know Why'
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation