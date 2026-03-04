BREAKING: Largest US Base in Middle East Hit by Ballistic Missile from Iran - Details Still Coming In

An Iranian missile has hit the largest U.S. military base in the Middle East, according to multiple reports.

Qatar’s Defense Ministry confirmed that a ballistic missile fired toward the Al-Udeid military base in the Gulf country was hit along with other targets, according to Agence France-Presse.

The strike was first announced just before 3 a.m. Qatar time Wednesday, or 7 p.m. Eastern Time Tuesday in the United States.

There were two missiles fired toward the facility, the ministry said.

“Air defense systems successfully intercepted one of the missiles, while the second missile struck Al-Udeid Qatari Base without causing any casualties,” the ministry reported.

🚨 BREAKING: An Iranian ballistic missile has just struck the LARGEST US military base in the Middle East — Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar Unknown if there were any casuaIties at this time. Developing… pic.twitter.com/EV2Cp6zFIH — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) March 4, 2026

Built in 1996, Al-Udeid Air Base is home to roughly 10,000 American troops in the desert outside of the Qatari capital of Doha.

As Reuters noted in a January report, it’s currently the forward base for U.S. Central Command.

In addition to the United States Air Force, the Qatar Emiri Air Force and the U.K. Royal Air Force also use the base.

