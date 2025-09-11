Share
News
Utah Department of Public Safety commissioner Beau Mason, right, stands with FBI Special Agent in Charge Robert Bohls as they inform the public of updates in the investigation into the assassination of Charlie Kirk in Orem, Utah, on Sept. 11, 2025.
Utah Department of Public Safety commissioner Beau Mason, right, stands with FBI Special Agent in Charge Robert Bohls as they inform the public of updates in the investigation into the assassination of Charlie Kirk in Orem, Utah, on Sept. 11, 2025. (Michael Ciaglo / Getty Images)

Breaking: Law Enforcement Announces 'Breakthroughs' in Charlie Kirk Investigation

 By Jack Davis  September 11, 2025 at 7:28am
Share

Law enforcement officials said Thursday they have made progress in their investigation into the death of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, who was shot to death Wednesday during a turning Point USA event at Utah Valley University.

“We were able to make a few breakthroughs,” Utah Department of Public Safety  Commissioner Beau Mason said Thursday morning in a video posted to X.

“Starting at 11:52 a.m. the subject arrived on campus, shortly away from campus. We’ve tracked his movements onto the campus, through the stairwells, up to the roof, across the roof to the shooting location,” he said.

“After the shooting, we were able to track his movements as he moved to the others die of the building, jumped off the building, and fled off of the campus and into a neighborhood,” he said.

He said authorities have contacted residents to collect video from their security cameras.

“We do have good video footage of this individual,” he said.

Mason said the footage would not be released to the public “at this time” unless police efforts to identify the shooter using law enforcement technology prove unsuccessful.

Do you think Charlie Kirk’s killer will be apprehended?

FBI special-agent-in-charge Robert Bohls noted in a video on X that a gun police believe was used to kill Kirk has been found.

He said a “high-powered, bolt-action rifle” was found.

“That rifle was recovered in  a wooded area where the shooter had fled,” he said.

“Investigators have also collected a footwear impression, a palm print and forearm imprints for analysis,” he said.

Related:
Breaking: FBI Releases Photos of Charlie Kirk Assassination Suspect

Mason said he spoke with Kirk’s widow Wednesday night, according to CBS. He said “the family is devastated.”

“I can only imagine what that daily is going through,” Mason said. “The heinous event that happened yesterday is not Utah. This is not what we’re known for.”

Mason said “we will not stand for what happened yesterday.”

“We are exhausting every lead, we have every officer invested in this, every investigator, every local agency. The outpouring of support for the law enforcement community has been astounding. We are investing everything we have into this and we will catch this individual,” he said.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




JD Vance Reveals the Major Role Charlie Kirk Played in His Political Career
Breaking: Law Enforcement Announces 'Breakthroughs' in Charlie Kirk Investigation
DC Immediately Cancels Trans Writer's New Comic Book After Grotesque Comments About Charlie Kirk
Fox News Musters All Its Resources, Runs Beautiful Tribute to Charlie Kirk Soon After His Death
Secret Service Under Fire After Radical Protesters Crash Private Dinner and Get Within Feet of Trump
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation