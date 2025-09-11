Breaking: Law Enforcement Announces 'Breakthroughs' in Charlie Kirk Investigation

Law enforcement officials said Thursday they have made progress in their investigation into the death of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, who was shot to death Wednesday during a turning Point USA event at Utah Valley University.

“We were able to make a few breakthroughs,” Utah Department of Public Safety Commissioner Beau Mason said Thursday morning in a video posted to X.

“Starting at 11:52 a.m. the subject arrived on campus, shortly away from campus. We’ve tracked his movements onto the campus, through the stairwells, up to the roof, across the roof to the shooting location,” he said.

“After the shooting, we were able to track his movements as he moved to the others die of the building, jumped off the building, and fled off of the campus and into a neighborhood,” he said.

He said authorities have contacted residents to collect video from their security cameras.

“We do have good video footage of this individual,” he said.

Mason said the footage would not be released to the public “at this time” unless police efforts to identify the shooter using law enforcement technology prove unsuccessful.

🚨WATCH: Utah DPS Commissioner Beau Mason shares “breakthroughs” in the investigation into the assassination of Charlie Kirk. pic.twitter.com/kKNlMdoVnG — Off The Press (@OffThePress1) September 11, 2025

Do you think Charlie Kirk’s killer will be apprehended? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 94% (2638 Votes) No: 6% (164 Votes)

FBI special-agent-in-charge Robert Bohls noted in a video on X that a gun police believe was used to kill Kirk has been found.

He said a “high-powered, bolt-action rifle” was found.

“That rifle was recovered in a wooded area where the shooter had fled,” he said.

“Investigators have also collected a footwear impression, a palm print and forearm imprints for analysis,” he said.

BREAKING: Authorities say a high-powered rifle has been found in a wooded area after the Charlie Kirk assassination. pic.twitter.com/f2Fcfxm8RU — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 11, 2025

Mason said he spoke with Kirk’s widow Wednesday night, according to CBS. He said “the family is devastated.”

“I can only imagine what that daily is going through,” Mason said. “The heinous event that happened yesterday is not Utah. This is not what we’re known for.”

“We do have good video footage of this individual.” NEW: Officials say they tracked the suspect who shot and killed Charlie Kirk after he jumped from a building and fled into a nearby neighborhood. pic.twitter.com/YjBv4m351K — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 11, 2025

Mason said “we will not stand for what happened yesterday.”

“We are exhausting every lead, we have every officer invested in this, every investigator, every local agency. The outpouring of support for the law enforcement community has been astounding. We are investing everything we have into this and we will catch this individual,” he said.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.