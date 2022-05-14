Share
News
Police respond to a shooting at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, on Saturday.
Breaking
Police respond to a shooting at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, on Saturday. (Carolyn Thompson / AP)

Breaking: At Least 10 Dead in Buffalo, NY Grocery Shooting, Killer Reportedly Wore Body Armor - Developing

 By The Associated Press  May 14, 2022 at 12:38pm
Share

A gunman sporting a rifle and body armor opened fire in a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, killing at least 10 people before being taken into custody on Saturday afternoon, law enforcement officials told The Associated Press.

Details on the number of additional people shot at the Tops Friendly Market and their conditions weren’t immediately available. The two officials were not permitted to speak publicly on the matter and did so on condition of anonymity.

Investigators believe the man may have been livestreaming the shooting and were looking into whether he had posted a manifesto online, one official said. The official said the investigation was in its preliminary stages and that authorities hadn’t yet discerned a clear motive.

The supermarket is about three miles north of downtown Buffalo. The surrounding area is primarily residential, with a Family Dollar store and fire station near the supermarket.

Buffalo police confirmed the shooter was in custody but did not identify the suspect. Police officials and a spokesperson for the supermarket chain did not immediately respond to messages from the AP seeking comment.

Trending:
Video: Black Native African Forced to Stand in Back of WH Briefing Room Heckles Psaki on Her Final Day

Witnesses reported the gunman was wearing military-style clothing in addition to the body armor, one of the officials said.

Braedyn Kephart and Shane Hill, both 20, pulled into the parking lot just as the shooter was exiting. They described him as a white male in his late teens or early 20s sporting full camo, a black helmet and what appeared to be a rifle.

“He was standing there with the gun to his chin,” Kephart said. “He ripped off his helmet, dropped his gun and was tackled by the police.”

Police closed off the block, lined by spectators, and yellow police taped surrounded the full parking lot.

Mayor Byron Brown and Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz were at the scene late Saturday afternoon, gathered in a parking lot across the street from the Tops store and expected to address the media.

Gov. Kathy Hochul tweeted that she was “closely monitoring the shooting at a grocery store in Buffalo,” her hometown. She said state officials have offered help to local authorities.

The Erie County Sheriff’s Office said on social media that it ordered all available personnel to assist Buffalo police.

Attorney General Merrick Garland was briefed on the shooting, Justice Department spokesman Anthony Coley said.

The shooting came little more than a year after a March 2021 attack at a King Soopers grocery in Boulder, Colorado, that killed 10 people.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




Biden Removing 5 Organizations from Terror Blacklist, Despite Thousands of Deaths
Breaking: At Least 10 Dead in Buffalo, NY Grocery Shooting, Killer Reportedly Wore Body Armor - Developing
Snooty Fashion Mag Tries to Wage War on British Bar Owner, Ends up Crying Uncle After Owner Beats Them at Their Own Game
Forget Not Graduating: 4 Air Force Cadets Get Even Worse News After Refusing COVID Vaccine
A Rare Blood-Red 'Eclipse for the Americas' Will Hit the Sky This Weekend - Here's How to See It
See more...

Conversation