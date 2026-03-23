Share
News
Ice agents look on Monday as travelers stand in long lines at Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia. The travel disruptions continue as hundreds of TSA agents quit or work without pay during a partial government shutdown. President Donald Trump said ICE agents will be deployed to U.S. airports, with border czar Tom Homan in charge of the effort.
Breaking
Ice agents look on Monday as travelers stand in long lines at Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia. The travel disruptions continue as hundreds of TSA agents quit or work without pay during a partial government shutdown. President Donald Trump said ICE agents will be deployed to U.S. airports, with border czar Tom Homan in charge of the effort. (Megan Varner / Getty Images)

BREAKING: At Least 13 Airports Will Receive ICE Agents to Help with TSA Shortage

 By Jack Davis  March 23, 2026 at 12:40pm
Share

Agents from U.S. immigration and Customs Enforcement will be assigned to 13 U.S. airports to assist Transportation Security Administration agents.

TSA workers have been staffing airports without pay since Democrats imposed a freeze on Department of Homeland Security funding. Long lines that have caused snarls at major airports have been the result. The ICE deployments were expected to begin Monday.

The list includes: Chicago-O’Hare International Airport; Cleveland Hopkins International Airport; Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport; William P. Hobby Airport in Houston; John F. Kennedy International Airport; LaGuardia Airport; Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport; Luis Munoz Marin International Airport in San Juan Puerto Rico; Newark Liberty International Airport; Philadelphia International Airport; Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport; Pittsburgh International Airport; and Southwest Florida International Airport in Fort Myers, Florida, according to CNN.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy indicated that ICE agents could play a broader role than do TSA agents, according to CNN.

“They run those same type of security machines at the southern border, right? Packages come through or people come through,” Duffy said

“We have ICE agents who are trained and can provide assistance to agents,” Duffy said.

Border czar Tom Homan said ICE agents will be at the airports “to help TSA do their job in areas that don’t need their specialized expertise, such as screening through the X-ray machine. Not trained in that? We won’t do that.”

“But there are roles we can play to release TSA officers from the non-significant roles, such as guarding an exit so they can get back to the scanning machines and move people quicker,” he said.

Related:
Oklahoma Governor Names Energy Executive to Fill DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin's Senate Seat

Acting assistant secretary Lauren Bis of the Department of Homeland Security said the root of the issue was the “pointless, reckless shutdown,” imposed by congressional Democrats and that President Donald Trump is “using every tool available” to help travelers facing long airport lines, according to the New Jersey Herald.

“While the Democrats continue to put the safety, dependability, and ease of our air travel at risk, President Trump is taking action to deploy hundreds of ICE officers, that are currently funded by Congress, to airports being adversely impacted,” Bis said.

Trump announced the plan in a weekend Truth Social post.

“If the Radical Left Democrats don’t immediately sign an agreement to let our Country, in particular, our Airports, be FREE and SAFE again, I will move our brilliant and patriotic ICE Agents to the Airports where they will do Security like no one has ever seen before, including the immediate arrest of all Illegal Immigrants who have come into our Country, with heavy emphasis on those from Somalia, who have totally destroyed, with the approval of a corrupt Governor, Attorney General, and Congresswoman, Ilhan Omar, the once Great State of Minnesota,” he wrote.

“I look forward to seeing ICE in action at our Airports,” he wrote.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Breaking: Jury Finds Meta, YouTube Guilty in Watershed Social Media Addiction Case, Opens Door for Eye-Watering Damages
Trump Says Iranian Leaders 'Did Something That Was Amazing,' Sent Him a 'Very Big Present'
'House of Horrors' Abortion Doctor Kermit Gosnell Dies in Prison
President Trump Invokes Jesus While Pushing Senate to Pass the SAVE America Act
Oklahoma Governor Names Energy Executive to Fill DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin's Senate Seat
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation