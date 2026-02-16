BREAKING: Legendary Actor Robert Duvall Dead at 95

Legendary Hollywood actor, writer, and director Robert Duvall has died at the age of 95.

The news of his passing was confirmed in a statement that was posted to Duvall’s official Facebook page by his wife, Luciana Duvall.

“Yesterday we said goodbye to my beloved husband, cherished friend, and one of the greatest actors of our time,” she wrote Monday morning.

“Bob passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by love and comfort.”

“To the world, he was an Academy Award-winning actor, a director, a storyteller. To me, he was simply everything,” she continued.

“His passion for his craft was matched only by his deep love for characters, a great meal, and holding court,” Luciana added. “For each of his many roles, Bob gave everything to his characters and to the truth of the human spirit they represented. In doing so, he leaves something lasting and unforgettable to us all.”

“Thank you for the years of support you showed Bob and for giving us this time and privacy to celebrate the memories he leaves behind,” the statement concluded.

Duvall was beloved by generations for his emotional depth and acting range.

He starred in such classics as “The Godfather,” “The Godfather Part II,” “Apocalypse Now,” “Network,” “The Apostle,” and “Lonesome Dove.”

