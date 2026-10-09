Breaking: Legendary NFL Coach Mike Ditka Dies at 86

Mike Ditka, the legendary Pro Football Hall of Fame player and coach who led the Chicago Bears to a Super Bowl in 1985, has died at 86.

ESPN confirmed the news Friday morning, citing a statement from Ditka’s family.

Mike Ditka, whose legendary career as a player and Super Bowl-winning coach landed him in the Hall of Fame, has died at the age of 86, his family announced. https://t.co/k6w0IU1A55 — ESPN (@espn) October 9, 2026

NFL legend Mike Ditka, who revolutionized the tight end position before becoming the head coach of the world champion 1985 Bears and a towering figure in the city of Chicago, has passed away, his family announced. He was 86. https://t.co/vMmsRyj2yj — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 9, 2026

The family told NBC Chicago, “It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend, Mike Ditka.”

“While the world knew Mike as a Hall of Fame football player, legendary coach, and leader of the Chicago Bears’ Super Bowl XX championship team, we knew him as the heart of our family,” the statement added.

Ditka’s career with the Bears included years as a standout player and his time leading the team as the head coach.

After retirement, he was one of the most prominent Sunday analysts and launched a broadcasting career that spanned decades.

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