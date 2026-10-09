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Mike Ditka is honored on the field before Super Bowl LIV in Miami, Florida, on Feb. 2, 2020.
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Mike Ditka is honored on the field before Super Bowl LIV in Miami, Florida, on Feb. 2, 2020. (Maddie Meyer / Getty Images)

Breaking: Legendary NFL Coach Mike Ditka Dies at 86

 By Johnathan Jones  October 9, 2026 at 8:44am
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Mike Ditka, the legendary Pro Football Hall of Fame player and coach who led the Chicago Bears to a Super Bowl in 1985, has died at 86.

ESPN confirmed the news Friday morning, citing a statement from Ditka’s family.

The family told NBC Chicago, “It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend, Mike Ditka.”

“While the world knew Mike as a Hall of Fame football player, legendary coach, and leader of the Chicago Bears’ Super Bowl XX championship team, we knew him as the heart of our family,” the statement added.

Ditka’s career with the Bears included years as a standout player and his time leading the team as the head coach.

After retirement, he was one of the most prominent Sunday analysts and launched a broadcasting career that spanned decades.

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Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones is a journalist and media analyst with experience as a reporter, editor, and producer across radio, television, and digital platforms. Follow him on X: @misterjkjones




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