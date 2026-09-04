Plymouth County Judge William Sullivan has declared a mistrial in the case of Lindsay Clancy after the jury was unable to come to a consensus despite days of deliberation.

Defense attorney Kevin Reddington asked Judge Sullivan for a chance to appeal the mistrial declaration. Sullivan granted Reddington’s request, granting a one-hour window for the defense to appeal to the Supreme Judicial Court of Massachusetts.

Lindsay Clancy’s defense attorney claimed that the mother of three did not know what she was doing when she killed her three children in 2023.

The jury had multiple options, including first-degree murder and second degree murder, according to CBS News.

The jury was allowed to consider a charge of involuntary manslaughter, despite the objections of the prosecution. The jury also had the option of deciding that Clancy could be found guilty by reason of insanity.

The jury could also clear her of all charges with a verdict of not guilty, despite the fact that no one has contested she killed her children.

Clancy, who is confined to a wheelchair, did not testify in her own defense during the weeks-long trial.

🚨 BIG ruling in the Lindsay Clancy trial: The judge will allow the jury to consider manslaughter in addition to: • First-degree murder

• Second-degree murder

• Not guilty by reason of lack of criminal responsibility So the jury now has a middle-ground option if they… pic.twitter.com/FzhFilx7Eu — Lindsay 🇺🇸 (@TheLinzerShow) August 27, 2026

Clancy, 36, was on trial for killing Cora, 5; Dawson, 3; and Callan, 8 months. She later tried to kill herself, but her leap from a second-floor window after slashing her wrists and neck left her paralyzed and not dead, according to the Boston Globe.

Clancy has said she suffered from postpartum psychosis. But prosecutors said she knew what she was doing.

Prosecutors called more than 70 witnesses and claimed Clancy “acted intentionally, rationally and swiftly” when she killed her children, according to CNN.

Look closely at how Lindsay Clancy stares down the jury. You can always tell in the eyes. Have you ever seen eyes like that before? I’m not a doctor. I’m a dad. And I know this: when something that dark lives inside a person, it leaks out the eyes first. You don’t need a… pic.twitter.com/P2I7EHBBBS — AmericanPapaBear™ (@AmericaPapaBear) August 26, 2026

They argued she still knew right from wrong at the time, noting she sent her husband out to run errands before killing the kids, and upon awakening in a hospital she was “horrified” and asked for an attorney.

FBI psychiatrist Dr. Gregory Saathoff said Clancy engaged in “preparatory planning” before the killings by choosing a time when her husband was out of their home and researching how much time she would have while he was gone.

“The fact that this was done without any witness present during a time where she had asked a potential witness to go on a longer errand — also I thought was significant,” he said.

I don’t need a jury to tell me Lindsay Clancy is evil. This trial has exposed that our society doesn’t value the sanctity of life. Is it because we’ve reduced children to a clump of cells? My heart is with her three kids she strangled to death. My take on @OutnumberedFNC. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/w73wVfw9ck — Lisa Boothe (@LisaMarieBoothe) August 26, 2026

The defense cited Clancy’s record of battling depression, anxiety, insomnia, and suicidal thoughts.

In the battle of dueling experts, Dr. Phillip Resnick, a forensic psychiatrist, called Clancy “frankly psychotic” when the children were killed.

“Not only did she hear a command, but she felt that her body was taken over by an external force where she was in a dream state and did not have control of her own body,” he said. “It was almost like she was a puppet and someone else was pulling the strings.”

As noted by the Boston Globe, psychologist Paul Zeizel testified that during a visit to Clancy while she was hospitalized after the January 2023 crimes, she told her husband “she heard a male voice ordering her, telling her that she didn’t have any choice, but she had to kill her children and then kill herself.”

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