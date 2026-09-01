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Breaking: Lindsay Clancy Jury Unable to Reach Unanimous Decision, Judge Orders Deliberations to Continue

 By Johnathan Jones  September 1, 2026 at 8:06am
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The jury in the Lindsay Clancy trial told the judge in a note Tuesday morning that it could not reach a unanimous decision in the high-profile murder case.

Fox News reported the news in a Tuesday morning post on X, saying the judge ordered jurors to continue deliberating and reviewing the facts of the case.

The network also shared a video of the judge pleading with jurors to work together to come to a unanimous decision based on the evidence they have seen.

“I’m going to ask you to go back out, keeping in mind all the instructions I gave you,” the judge told jurors.

Jurors are now in their fourth day of deliberations as it weighs the case against Clancy.

Will Lindsay Clancy be found guilty?

Clancy’s defense team has acknowledged that she killed her three children at their Massachusetts home in 2023 while her husband was running errands.

The defense has argued that Clancy was legally insane when she killed them and was suffering postpartum psychosis.

All three children were strangled to death using an exercise band.

The prosecution has argued Clancy was well aware that what she was doing was wrong.

The case has drawn international attention, with women online and outside the courthouse showing sympathy and support for Clancy.

Related:
Breaking: Intimidation Arrest Made Outside Courthouse of Lindsay Clancy Trial Setting Stage for Potential Mistrial

Jurors have several possible verdicts they can select from as they decide Clancy’s fate.

They can find her guilty of murder or manslaughter, or not guilty — including by reason of insanity.

The jury is made up of three men and nine women.

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Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones is a journalist, novelist, and media analyst with experience as a reporter, editor, and producer across radio, television, and digital platforms. Follow him on X: @misterjkjones




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