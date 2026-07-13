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Darline Graham Nordone, sister of the late GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham, speaks during a news conference Monday outside the Governor's South Carolina State House office in Columbia, South Carolina.
Darline Graham Nordone, sister of the late GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham, speaks during a news conference Monday outside the Governor's South Carolina State House office in Columbia, South Carolina. Gov. Henry McMaster announced that he is appointing Nordone to fill the remainder of her brother’s term. (Grant Baldwin / Getty Images)

Breaking: Lindsey Graham's Sister Appointed to Serve Out the Rest of His Term

 By Randy DeSoto  July 13, 2026 at 3:17pm
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South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster announced Monday that he has appointed the late Sen. Lindsey Graham’s sister, Darline Graham Nordone, to serve the remainder of his term.

Sen. Graham died suddenly on Saturday at 71 years old after returning earlier in the day from Ukraine.

The Medical Examiner of the District of Columbia issued preliminary findings on Sunday that the lawmaker had died from a ruptured aorta brought on by chronic heart disease.

At a news conference Monday, McMaster recounted that he had spoken with Darline Sunday night about serving the rest of her brother’s term.

She agreed “through tears” to accept the appointment.

“I called the president [Donald Trump] afterwards, and he thought it was a great idea,” McMaster said.

Trump posted on Truth Social Monday morning, “I recommended, to Governor Henry McMaster, Lindsey Graham’s wonderful sister, Darline, to serve as interim Senator from the Great State of South Carolina. This would be a fabulous tribute to Lindsey, who loved her dearly!”

At Monday’s news conference, Darline, 62, first quipped after taking the podium, “One thing I’ve never heard Lindsey described as was irresistible. We’ll just start with that,” referring to McMaster’s remarks about her brother.

Related:
Trump Proposes Appointing Lindsey Graham's Sister to Finish His Term: 'Would Be a Fabulous Tribute'

“Lindsey has always been there for me, and now I will be there for him,” she added.

The New York Times reported that in 1976, the late senator and Darline lost their mother to cancer, and just 15 months later, their father died of a heart attack.

“Mr. Graham was 22. His sister was just 13. Darline Graham Nordone said over the years that on the day their father died, she stood terrified of what it meant to be an orphan.
“She recalled Mr. Graham running to grab her, pulling her in for a hug,” the Times reported.

“He was like, ‘I am so sorry, but it’s going to be OK. I’m going to take care of you,’ Ms. Nordone said in a recent video recollecting the moment. ‘And he did. He’s always been there for me,'” the outlet added.

Lindsey enlisted in the Air Force and became his sister’s legal guardian, allowing her to qualify for his military benefits. “She credited him for making sure she finished high school and went to college,” the Times said.

Darline later married and became the mother of two. She worked in a field helping people with disabilities find jobs.

Sen. Graham told C-SPAN in 2015, “Of all the things that have happened in my life, her turning out so well is the highlight of it by far.”

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Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 4,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




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