Former hostage Alon Ohel waves to supporters outside Beilinson Hospital in the Rabin Medical Centre in Petah Tikva, Israel, on Monday.
Breaking: All Living Hostages Freed, Israel Rejoices, Trump Welcomed with Enormous Beach Banner

 By Johnathan Jones  October 13, 2025 at 6:07am
Hamas released all 20 remaining living hostages on Monday as part of the Trump administration-brokered ceasefire that paused two years of war between Israel and the terror group.

The deal was negotiated under President Donald Trump’s direction and included the release of Palestinian combatants by Israel.

Trump arrived in Tel Aviv, welcomed by an enormous beach banner, to mark the ceasefire and hostage agreement, which he said had effectively ended the war and created a road to long-term peace.

As Trump flew over Israel, he was greeted with a large beach banner that could be seen from above.

Images and video released Monday showed freed hostages being reunited with their families as celebrations broke out across the country.

“After two harrowing years in darkness and captivity, 20 courageous hostages are returning to the glorious embrace of their families,” Trump said while addressing Israeli lawmakers.

He added, “And after so many years of unceasing war and endless danger, today, the skies are calm, the guns are silent, the sirens are still, and the sun rises on a Holy Land that is FINALLY AT PEACE — a land and a region that will live, God willing, in peace for all eternity.”

Trump also said the world must never forget the attack that began the conflict.

“Thousands of innocent Israeli civilians were attacked by terrorists in one of the most evil and heinous desecrations of innocent life the world has ever seen,” he said.

“The story of fierce Israeli resolve and triumph since Oct. 7 should be proof to the entire world that those who seek to destroy this nation are doomed to bitter failure,” Trump added. “The State of Israel is strong — and it will live and thrive forever.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu thanked Trump for his leadership in securing the deal.

Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones is a journalist, novelist, and media analyst with experience as a reporter, editor, and producer across radio, television, and digital platforms. Follow him on X: @misterjkjones




