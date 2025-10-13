Breaking: All Living Hostages Freed, Israel Rejoices, Trump Welcomed with Enormous Beach Banner

Hamas released all 20 remaining living hostages on Monday as part of the Trump administration-brokered ceasefire that paused two years of war between Israel and the terror group.

The deal was negotiated under President Donald Trump’s direction and included the release of Palestinian combatants by Israel.

Trump arrived in Tel Aviv, welcomed by an enormous beach banner, to mark the ceasefire and hostage agreement, which he said had effectively ended the war and created a road to long-term peace.

As Trump flew over Israel, he was greeted with a large beach banner that could be seen from above.

When President Trump lands shortly in Israel, he’ll be welcomed by a massive banner along Tel Aviv beach thanking him for bringing the hostages home. pic.twitter.com/rispGoH2j3 — Cheryl E 🇮🇱🎗️ (@CherylWroteIt) October 13, 2025

Images and video released Monday showed freed hostages being reunited with their families as celebrations broke out across the country.

💛 Watch the moment Eitan Mor reunites with his parents: pic.twitter.com/mKajWRBumU — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 13, 2025

Yosef-Chaim Ohana's father reunites with his son and it is a hug for the ages 🥹 pic.twitter.com/2izIBicSFg — Aviva Klompas (@AvivaKlompas) October 13, 2025

🚨🇮🇱🇵🇸 ALL 20 LIVING HOSTAGES FREED FROM HAMAS CAPTIVITY The IDF confirmed: there are no more living Israeli hostages in Hamas captivity. Brothers Ariel and David Cunio, abducted on Oct 7, are now reunited with their parents. Pianist Alon Ohel, who lost part of his vision in… https://t.co/8y9JQwheAX pic.twitter.com/LcHgMVVcAL — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) October 13, 2025

“After two harrowing years in darkness and captivity, 20 courageous hostages are returning to the glorious embrace of their families,” Trump said while addressing Israeli lawmakers.

.@POTUS addresses Israel's Knesset: "After two harrowing years in darkness and captivity, 20 courageous hostages are returning to the glorious embrace of their families… And after so many years of unceasing war and endless danger, today, the skies are calm, the guns are silent,… pic.twitter.com/yLfmDIgzVJ — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) October 13, 2025

He added, “And after so many years of unceasing war and endless danger, today, the skies are calm, the guns are silent, the sirens are still, and the sun rises on a Holy Land that is FINALLY AT PEACE — a land and a region that will live, God willing, in peace for all eternity.”

Trump also said the world must never forget the attack that began the conflict.

“Thousands of innocent Israeli civilians were attacked by terrorists in one of the most evil and heinous desecrations of innocent life the world has ever seen,” he said.

.@POTUS: "Two years ago… thousands of innocent Israeli civilians were attacked by terrorists in one of the most evil and heinous desecrations of innocent life the world has ever seen… please know that America joins you in those two everlasting vows—NEVER FORGET, and NEVER… pic.twitter.com/PwzVakflqC — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) October 13, 2025

.@POTUS to the Knesset: "The story of fierce Israeli resolve and triumph since October 7th should be proof to the entire world that those who seek to destroy this nation are doomed to bitter failure. The State of Israel is strong — and it will live and thrive forever." pic.twitter.com/WESzRo5Zg0 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) October 13, 2025

“The story of fierce Israeli resolve and triumph since Oct. 7 should be proof to the entire world that those who seek to destroy this nation are doomed to bitter failure,” Trump added. “The State of Israel is strong — and it will live and thrive forever.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu thanked Trump for his leadership in securing the deal.

