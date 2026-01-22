BREAKING: Local School Board Member Arrested for Storming Minnesota Church in Anti-ICE Tantrum

A sitting member of the St. Paul Public Schools Board has been arrested in connection with the storming of a Minnesota church service by anti-ICE agitators earlier this week.

Attorney General Pam Bondi announced Thursday morning that Chauntyll Louisa Allen has been taken into custody alongside another woman.

Bondi said the arrests stemmed from the planned storming of a Sunday service at Cities Church in St. Paul.

“UPDATE: A second arrest has been made at my direction,” Bondi wrote after announcing the arrest of a woman named Nekima Levy Armstrong.

“Chauntyll Louisa Allen has been taken into custody,” she added.

“Listen loud and clear: WE DO NOT TOLERATE ATTACKS ON PLACES OF WORSHIP,” Bondi declared.

Allen’s staff profile on the St. Paul Public Schools website states she joined the school board in January 2020 and has worked in multiple roles within the district.

St. Paul Public Schools says of Allen:

“Her journey with SPPS began as a graduate of Central High School, and continued through the years as program coordinator with Community Education, basketball coach for middle and high school, Teaching Assistant, Discovery Club teacher, and Educational Assistant.”

The district further describes Allen as a lesbian who “brings a special interest of special education and addressing the current disparities to the Board.”

On Sunday, several dozen anti-ICE agitators entered the church and disrupted worship.

Former CNN host Don Lemon was present during the incident.

