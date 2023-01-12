Breaking: Location of Second Batch of Biden Docs Revealed, It's So Much Worse Than the First Batch

President Joe Biden’s alleged carelessness when it comes to the handling of classified documents took a new turn with a new report surfacing on Wednesday, claiming another batch of documents had been found at a second location.

According to a New York Times report on Thursday, a second set of classified documents were uncovered “at a storage space in the garage” of Biden’s Wilmington, Delaware, home.

This update comes hot on the heels of the revelation that classified documents were found in November at the Penn Biden Center in Washington, D.C., where Biden maintained an office after his vice presidential term ended.

Given that the Penn Biden Center is ostensibly a place where learning and teaching happens, perhaps there’s some modicum of reasoning as to why those classified documents were in that building.

But to be found haphazardly at one of your personal residences? That’s virtually indefensible, even if the documents were “in a locked garage.”

Doocy: “Classified materials next to your corvette? What were you thinking? Biden: “My corvette is in a locked garage.” He then struggles to read off a script pic.twitter.com/UYGiFGnJBP — Greg Price (@greg_price11) January 12, 2023

The issues with the documents has been an abrupt whirlwind of controversy for the president, with each new revelation exacerbating the headache given Biden’s prior chiding of former presidents and their handling of classified documents.

“People know I take classified documents and classified information seriously,” Biden said on Wednesday at the North American Leaders’ Summit in Mexico. “When my lawyers were clearing out my office at the University of Pennsylvania, they set up an office for me — a secure office in the Capitol, when I — the four years after being vice president, I was a professor at Penn.

Should Biden go to jail? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 96% (1252 Votes) No: 4% (50 Votes)

“They found some documents in a box — you know, a locked cabinet, or at least a closet. And as soon as they did, they realized there were several classified documents in that box. And they did what they should have done: They immediately called the Archives — immediately called the Archives — turned them over to the Archives.”

Note that the above comments were made before the most recent discovery.

And despite reports circulating on Wednesday that “at least one additional batch of classified documents” had been uncovered, separate from the Penn Biden Center snafu, the president and his team didn’t see fit to address those concerns at the time.

“The classification level, number and precise location of the additional documents was not immediately clear. It also was not immediately clear when the additional documents were discovered and if the search for any other classified materials Biden may have from the Obama administration is complete,” NBC News reported when the news of a second batch of classified documents first broke.

Now?

Biden and his team will have their hands full trying to explain how classified documents ended up at one of his domiciles.

It would be one thing for Biden and his PR team to spin this as an honest mistake, the kind of flub that you constantly excuse your aging grandfather for.

But based on Biden’s prior rhetoric, that excuse may not suffice.

“How that could possibly happen?” Biden said about Trump’s own classified document scandal on “60 Minutes.”

Biden on classified material at Mar-a-Lago: “How [could] anyone … be that irresponsible?” pic.twitter.com/IcEePiXJ2y — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 9, 2023

“How anyone could be that irresponsible. And I thought, ‘What data was in there that may compromise sources and methods?’” Biden lamented.

How could anyone be that irresponsible?

That’s a question that you and your team will have to answer now, Mr. President.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.