Breaking: Longtime Democrat Rep. Al Green Has Been Defeated, Will Lose His Seat in Congress

When Republicans introduced redrawn district maps ahead of key 2026 elections, many assumed it was to help procure more congressional seats.

While that is almost undoubtedly true, the redrawn maps also brought about other benefits, like pitting two incumbent Democratic lawmakers against each other in a primary.

And for Texas Rep. Al Green, that spelled the end of his highly antagonistic tenure in the House of Representatives.

According to multiple reports, freshman Rep. Christian Menefee has officially ousted Green after the two incumbents squared off due to the redistricting.

As The Hill noted, Green willingly chose to challenge Menefee in his district after his newly redrawn district became much more GOP-friendly.

NBC News reported that Menefee — 40 years younger than the 78-year-old Green — toppled his senior during the Tuesday runoff after neither candidate broke 50 percent of the votes in the first round of March primaries.

BREAKING: One of Congress’ most aggressive Trump critics just lost his seat in Texas. Rep. Al Green, the Democrat who repeatedly pushed to impeach President Trump, was defeated in a heated primary race against fellow Texas Rep. Christian Menefee. Green built a national profile… pic.twitter.com/B55cLKXzgn — Fox News (@FoxNews) May 27, 2026

Both Menefee and Green had made it clear that they will oppose President Donald Trump’s agenda should they win.

But while Menefee’s Trump opposition largely came from his litigious work as a Harris County attorney, Green’s antics have been a bit more… theatrical.

Perhaps most notoriously, Green has gotten himself kicked out of multiple State of the Union addresses for sophomoric antics toward Trump, like holding antagonistic signs or just being a generally disruptive presence.

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