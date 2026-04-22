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Rep. David Scott, a Georgia Democrat, gestures as he speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., in a file photo from October 2015. Scott’s death was announced Wednesday. He was 80 and had recently filed to run for a 13th term.
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Rep. David Scott, a Georgia Democrat, gestures as he speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., in a file photo from October 2015. Scott’s death was announced Wednesday. He was 80 and had recently filed to run for a 13th term. (Carolyn Kaster / AP)

Breaking: Longtime Democratic Congressman David Scott Dies at Age 80

 By Johnathan Jones  April 22, 2026 at 11:14am
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Rep. David Scott, a Georgia Democrat, has died at the age of 80, according to multiple news sources.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution first reported the news, citing confirmation from Scott’s office.

Scott had recently filed to run for a 13th term in the House of Representatives.

WAGA-TV in Atlanta also confirmed Scott’s passing, noting he spent nearly five decades in elected office.

Scott began his political career in the 1970s.

He served 28 years in the Georgia General Assembly before his election to the U.S. House in 2002.

Scott was born in South Carolina in 1945 and grew up working on his grandparents’ farm, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “I picked the cotton, I suckered tobacco, I fed the hogs, I milked the cows,” he told the outlet. “God was preparing me way back for this significant time.”

He later moved to Georgia, where he and his wife started an advertising business.

In Washington, Scott was known as more of a centrist Democrat.

He was known as a strong advocate for farmers, historically black colleges and universities, and community programs.

He became the first black person to chair the House’s powerful Agriculture Committee in 2020.

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No cause of death was available as of Wednesday afternoon.

Scott won his last election in Georgia’s reliably blue 13th Congressional District with 71.8 percent of the vote.

His is the fourth seat in the House to become vacant in the last week.

Reps. Eric Swalwell and Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, both Democrats, resigned amid scandal.

Republican Rep. Tony Gonzalez also resigned.

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Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones is a journalist, novelist, and media analyst with experience as a reporter, editor, and producer across radio, television, and digital platforms. Follow him on X: @misterjkjones




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