Breaking: 'They Were Looking to Do Big Damage' - Trump Speaks Out on Terror Plot as Photo of Suspects Goes Viral

Briefly stopping to speak with journalists at the Chicago O’Hare airport Sunday, President Donald Trump revealed more details on the recent arrest of five suspected terrorists at an air base in the U.K. being used by U.S. forces.

The five men were arrested for repeatedly planning to bomb the RAF Fairford base, located 90 minutes outside London, earlier Sunday.

The U.S. is currently running military operations in Iran out of the base.

🚨 BREAKING: U.S. and U.K. forces STOPPED a massive terror attack on RAF Fairford!

Vans intercepted, bomb squads deployed, and terrorists ARRESTED before harming our troops. President Trump praised the joint operation: “WE GOT ‘EM!”

Thank God for law enforcement keeping our brave… pic.twitter.com/txLyPeNAbH — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) September 27, 2026

The president confirmed that the U.S. had been working with U.K. authorities to investigate and arrest the five suspects.

“The arrest in the U.K. was fantastic,” Trump said. “Working with Britain it was an amazing job. We had [the suspects] under investigation. They were looking to do big damage to our fort.”

“We had them under view for a long time and we got them.”

Shortly after the arrests had been made Sunday, bomb squad robots were seen sweeping the area.

Photographs of the suspects in custody have since gone viral online.

🇬🇧Five TERROR suspects pinned down outside RAF Fairford as bomb squad move in on suspected car bombs Who the hell are these men and how did they get within striking distance of a key military airbase with explosives? Source: GB News / Writer: Bri https://t.co/pBgrlgYruv pic.twitter.com/rDJhVZmCsV — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) September 27, 2026

Stay tuned to The Western Journal as this story and others continue to develop.

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